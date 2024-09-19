Battlefield 6 Reportedly Being Considered as the Title of Next Game

Electronic Arts is reportedly considering two titles for the next entry in the Battlefield series, one of which is Battlefield 6. In recent days, some key bits of information have finally come about when it comes to EA's follow-up to Battlefield 2042. Notably, the next Battlefield game will again take place in a modern setting and will center around 64-person multiplayer battles. And while details outside of this still remain slim, a high-profile new report has shed some additional light on the project.

Coming by way of Insider Gaming, it has been said that EA is currently deciding between two names for its next Battlefield title. The first, as mentioned, would be "Battlefield 6", which is the next numbered installment to follow in the chronology after Battlefield 5. The second title in consideration is then said to be simply "Battlefield". This name would represent a soft reboot of the franchise, which is more or less what EA is aiming for with its next game. EA is reportedly surveying internal employees across its various studios to decide on which name to go with. Once a decision is made, a formal announcement could then be made to the public.

Outside of this information associated with its title, the report goes on to also detail the setting of this new installment. The next Battlefield is claimed to be set between 2027 and 2030 and will feature a campaign that sees "a massive private military going up against NATO." In addition to a campaign and multiplayer, a battle royale game type is also being planned. At launch, 45 weapons and 10 different maps are also said to be the targets that EA is aiming for.

For now, EA hasn't provided even a broad release window for this new Battlefield game. Based on what we know, though, it sounds as though the company is building toward a launch in 2025. Even if Battlefield 6 doesn't arrive in the coming year, it seems very likely that some major new details on the game will begin to emerge in the months ahead.