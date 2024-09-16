New Battlefield Game Gets First Details and Battlefield 4 Fans Should Be Excited

Electronic Arts has shared the first official details on its next entry in the Battlefield series and it sounds quite similar to what was seen in Battlefield 4. In recent years, EA hasn't shied away from the fact that it's working on new Battlefield projects in the wake of Battlefield 2042. Four different studios including DICE, Motive, Ripple Effect, and Criterion are all working on these Battlefield games in some capacity, although details have continued to be shrouded in mystery. Now, after multiple years of working in silent, EA has started to shed light on what the future holds for Battlefield.

In an extensive new report from IGN, some of the first details on this future Battlefield title were unveiled. Notably, franchise head Vince Zampella confirmed that the latest entry in the Battlefield franchise will return to a modern setting, which is something that hasn't been seen since 2013's Battlefield 4. Following the launch of B4, EA took the franchise to World War I with Battlefield 1, World War II with Battlefield V, and most recently the near future with Battlefield 2042. Now, Zampella says that the company is trying to return more to the height of the franchise's popularity which was seen with B3 and B4.

"I mean, if you look back to the peak or the pinnacle of Battlefield, it's that Battlefield 3... Battlefield 4 era where everything was modern," Zampella said. "And I think we have to get back to the core of what Battlefield is and do that amazingly well, and then we'll see where it goes from there. But I think for me, it's that peak of Battlefield-ness is in that Battlefield 3 and 4 days. So I think it's nostalgic for players, for me, for the teams even. Those are kind of the heyday...although I would say 1942 also."

(Photo: EA via IGN)

In addition to this description, a first look at concept art (attached above) from this new Battlefield game was let loose today. The art doesn't contain many specific details and also doesn't share an official title of the next game in the franchise. However, it notably features the same orange and blue color palette that was predominantly seen across Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4. The art also suggests that city destruction could once again play a major factor given the fire that is seen spreading across this mysterious town that sits on the coast.

Lastly, Zampella also verified that the next Battlefield game will only support up to 64 players in total. While Battlefield 2042 initially tried to support 128 players per match, this ended up being a negative aspect of the title that many players pushed back on. To see that EA is now returning to 64 players isn't much of a surprise, but it should make longtime fans of the series that much more excited about what's next.

For now, it's still unknown when this new Battlefield game will end up releasing. Zampella did state, however, that a new "program" of some sort tied to the project will transpire in 2025. Whether or not this will also ramp up to a launch next year isn't yet known, but we should start to learn more in the months ahead.