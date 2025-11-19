Battlefield 6 Gets First Discount in New Sale

Battlefield 6 has received its first-ever discount as part of a new sale. 2025 has been a heck of a year for gaming, and there is no shortage of things to play. It’s likely your backlog is pretty heavy, and you may not have even been able to buy everything because of time, money, and so on. It has been a very busy year, but the end of the year is finally here. With a few exceptions, most of the big heavy hitter titles are finally out and the holidays will make it easier to not only spend time playing some games, but also hopefully make some titles more affordable.

A number of the games nominated for Game of the Year are currently on sale, allowing fans the opportunity to play some of the biggest games of 2025 at a lower price before the Game Award winners are crowned. We’re starting to see more and more games being put on sale as we move closer to Black Friday and one of the biggest games to get a discount is Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 Gets New Discount for Black Friday

Battlefield 6 was the gaming redemption story of 2025, having brought the series back from near-death after Battlefield 2042. ComicBook gave Battlefield 6 a 4 out of 5 in its review and praised its gameplay, explosive and cinematic action, and large-scale multiplayer mode. If you’ve been waiting to play it, you can get it for a discount right now.

Xbox, Steam, and PS5 fans can take advantage of digital sales for Battlefield 6, which brings it down to $59.94. It’s not the biggest discount, but it is the cheapest it has been so far digitally. For PS5 fans with a disc drive, you can get Battlefield 6 physically on Amazon for $52.99. This is likely the cheapest it will be this year, though it may be discounted to this same price around Christmas as well.

Additionally, as part of Battlefield 6‘s Season One update, players can also play a free trial of the game across all platforms very soon. From November 25th to December 2nd, players will be able to experience five modes and three maps, allowing you to get a taste of the full experience. If you like what you play, you can then pick up the game at a discounted price on different platforms

