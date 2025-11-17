Battlefield 6 Adding Black Ops 7 Feature With Future Update

Battlefield 6 is adding a feature will be adding a fan-favorite feature that’s in Black Ops 7 in a future update. The gaming showdown of the year has finally properly kicked off now that Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 are both out. We’ll have to wait and see how they stack up sales-wise, but fans of the genre have had a lot to say about both games. Ironically, the two shooters both have pretty weak campaigns that have been the subject of social media mockery, but the multiplayer offerings a bit stronger and more satisfying, though it will come down to personal preference.

It is expected that Black Ops 7 will still come out on top of Battlefield 6 sales-wise simply because the Call of Duty genre is so unstoppable. The only times that hasn’t proven true have been when Rockstar releases a game and in 2023 when Hogwarts Legacy was a stupidly massive hit, but it also had almost a full year of time to build commercial momentum.

Nevertheless, both Call of Duty and Battlefield have benefited from the competition as they have actively forced improvements upon each other. For Battlefield, the series couldn’t rush out yet another game just to compete, it had to actually be something worthwhile. And Black Ops 7 had to address feedback as Battlefield 6 looked to be trying to appeal to unheard fans.

Both games will continue to improve in the weeks and months to come. For Battlefield 6, the developers are working on a feature that fans have been dying to see. In the past Battlefield, players could customize their reticles to have different colors. Unfortunately, the customization in the new shooter doesn’t offer this. In contrast, Black Ops 7 allows players to have different colored reticles, though they are based on challenges linked to different modes. Zombies reticles are green, Multiplayer reticles are red, and Campaign reticles are blue, but they can be used across the entire game.

Battlefield 6 will soon have a feature that allows players to change their reticle colors. In response to a fan on Twitter, Principal Game Designer Florian Le Bihan confirmed that the team is working on a feature that will allow players to have different reticle colors in a future Battlefield 6 update. No timeline was provided for this update, but hopefully, it won’t be too long. The game will get some kind of update later this week as Battlefield 6 Season 1 adds yet another map, Eastwood, to the map rotation. It will bring some quality of life improvements to the game, but we’re still waiting for the full patch notes.

