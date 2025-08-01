Battlefield 6: All 9 Launch Maps Revealed

The 9 launch maps for Battlefield 6 have been revealed and it even includes a remake of a fan-favorite Battlefield 3 map. The Battlefield franchise has some of the best maps in the FPS genre. Operation Metro, Wake Island, Caspian Border, Arica Harbor, and more have all helped define the series as one of the great shooter franchises. They help create a grand sense of scale for epic battles encompassing land, sea, and air and feature countless objects to destroy with explosives and bullets. The maps are just as important as any other part of a Battlefield game and can make or break the experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, I attended a reveal event for Battlefield 6 and was given the rundown on all of the maps that will be in the game at launch. I got to play on four of the maps during my time with the game, so I have had hands-on time with just under half of the game’s launch map offerings. With that said, let’s dive into the official breakdowns of Battlefield 6’s entire launch map roster with descriptions from EA.

All Battlefield 6 Launch Maps

Siege of Cairo

”Prepare for intense urban combat on the streets of central Cairo. In Siege of Cairo, combat is a game of cat and mouse between infantry and tanks. Fight in alleys, duck in and out of buildings, and watch your six.”

Empire State

“An infantry-only map featuring explosive engagements, set in the iconic streets of Brooklyn.”

Iberian Offensive

“Sprint through Gibraltar’s winding streets, stalk its alleyways, or destroy a building at a crucial moment for a tactical advantage.”

Liberation Peak

“Welcome to Tajikistan’s glorious mountainside. This vast rocky terrain provides cover for jets and helicopters during aerial dogfights, or height advantage for infantry and tanks.”

Saints Quarter

“A close-quarters combat map designed for fast-paced infantry-only fights. Set around a fountain flanked by destructible buildings in Gibraltar’s old town.”

Manhattan Bridge

“This map puts squads in an intense stand-off beneath the Manhattan Bridge. Engage in close-quarters gunplay on the streets, take to the skies in an attack helicopter, or change the flow of combat with large scale destruction.”

New Sobek City

“Brave the heat as infantry, advance the frontline in a tank, or take to the skies in an attack helicopter. set in a construction yard on the outskirts of Cairo’s suburbs, New Sobek City wades all-out war across construction sites and massive sand dunes.”

Mirak Valley

“A prime destination for all-out warfare, Kudara Valley is the largest map at launch – a sprawling warzone filled with every type of vehicle.”

Operation Firestorm

“The classic Battlefield 3 map returns. Fight for control of a burning oil field with infantry, tanks, helicopters, and jets.”

Battlefield 6 releases on October 10th for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. A beta is also planned for August.