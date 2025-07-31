Battlefield 6 Release Date and Beta Announced

Battlefield 6 finally has a release date with the new Battlefield game from Electronic Arts scheduled to be released on October 10th. The Battlefield franchise has been in a confusing state for the last decade or so. The franchise peaked with Battlefield 3 and 4 but began to spiral downwards (with the exception of Battlefield 1) after that. It was hard for fans to watch and some even gave up hope there would be a good entry after Battlefield 2042. However, EA has been hyping up the next game in the series, now officially known as Battlefield 6, for about a year now. They’ve been saying a lot of the right stuff, doing extensive playtesting almost a year ahead of launch, and more.

All in all, it seems like Battlefield Studios is making an effort to get this series back on track with Battlefield 6. However, for a lot of fans, it won’t really matter what anyone says until they play it for themselves. This is a series cursed with bad launches due to bugs, network issues, and more. So even if everything looks good, it won’t matter to many fans until the game is actually out in the wild for everyone to play. With that said, fans won’t have to wait very long to play the game.

Battlefield 6 Gets Imminent Beta Ahead of October Launch

Battlefield 6‘s October 10th release will notably be for just the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. There will not be a last-gen port, and EA has confirmed that it has zero plans for a Nintendo Switch 2 port, which likely won’t shock anyone. In addition to the standard edition, the game will get a deluxe edition of sorts known as the “Phantom Edition.” This will include exclusive skins and “two high-performance weapon packages” as well as “Battlefield Pro” which gives players access to the first battle pass, 25 tier skips, XP tokens, cosmetics, and more.

Additionally, Battlefield 6 will have a beta starting with an early access period on August 7th and August 8th. The early access will be invite only, though those who watch creator streams on Twitch or participated in the playtests earlier this year will get access. The beta will then open up to everyone on August 9th – 10th and return for a second weekend from August 14th to August 17th. As of right now, it’s unclear exactly what will be available in this beta test, but it will likely be a healthy offering. Siege of Cairo has been a showcase map for the game in the playtests and at the press preview event, so it’s safe to assume that will appear in the beta.