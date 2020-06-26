EA Teases "Ambitious" Battlefield 6

✖

Earlier this month, EA revealed our first look at next-gen Battlefield, teasing fans what Battlefield 6 will look like on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, the setting of Battlefield VI has also reportedly been revealed. That said, this is probably all we are going to hear about the game for at least several months, but EA hints the wait will be worth it once the "ambitious" title is revealed, presumably sometime next year.

Speaking generally, EA studios boss, Laura Miele teased that the company's studios don't just have crazy ambitious ideas, but they finally have the power and resources to make them real, partially thanks to the PS5 and Xbox Series X's substantial jump from PS4 and Xbox One.

Adding to this, Miele teased that DICE is looking to set the bar for excellence in audio and visual presentation with Battlefield 6. And this isn't very surprising. DICE makes beautiful games, and Battlefield titles are always some of the best games of the generation from the technical side of things. However, what's interesting is Miele's tease that the team is "creating epic battles at a scale and fidelity" that nobody has ever seen or experienced before.

"Our studios are taking their crazy ambitious ideas and making them real," said EA. "Every console generation DICE sets the bar for excellence in audio and visual presentation. We are creating epic battles at a scale and fidelity, unlike anything you've experienced before."

Of course, take this tantalizing tease with a grain of salt. For one, it's Miele's job to talk up EA's studios and the games they are working on. Two, it sounds like Battlefield 6 is in the early stages of development. In other words, only time will tell if DICE will truly be able to realize the ambitious ideas they have right now looking while at all the power the PS5 and Xbox Series X posses.

Battlefield 6 hasn't been formally revealed, but we do know the game is in development and aiming to release sometime in 2021, likely during the holiday season and via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. If the game does release in 2021, there's a good chance it will also drop on PS4 and Xbox One, but perhaps not if the game is as ambitious as EA suggests it is.

