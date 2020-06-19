Battlefield 6 Setting Reportedly Revealed

✖

Battlefield 6's setting has reportedly been revealed, a day after EA gave our first look at next-gen Battlefield and how Battlefield 6 will look running on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The new report comes from multiple sources, but unfortunately, it's not very specific. That said, if you've not been a fan of the recent Battlefield games exploring past wars, you'll be happy to hear the next installment in the shooter series on PS5 and Xbox Series X will be set in modern times.

As already mentioned, the report comes way of two places. The first is Venture Beat writer and industry insider, Jeff Grub, who doesn't say much about the game other than that the rumors are true: it's set in modern times.

Meanwhile, adding to this are the claims from prominent Call of Duty insider, Tom Henderson, who has not only said on multiple occasions the game will be set during modern times, but suggested that a reveal is probably 9 months or so away.

Of course, nothing here is official, which means it should all be taken with a grain of salt. However, both sources have proven to be reliable on multiple occasions in the past.

While both Grub and Henderson mention that Battlefield 6 will be set during modern times, neither mention any locations. What the former does mention though is that the rumored Battlefield Bad Company remaster has been canceled. As you may know, word of the project surfaced online a few years ago, but apparently it didn't get very far.

The current expectation is that Battlefield 6 -- assuming that's what the next installment in the series is called -- will release late 2021. If this is the case, then EA will need to reveal the game sooner rather than later. It could wait until EA Play 2021, but if the game is releasing in holiday 2021, then surely this would be too long to wait.

