Rumor: Even More Battlefield V Details Emerge, Including Campaign and Co-Op

The rumor mill has been running wild for EA’s yet-to-be-announced Battlefield sequel, which will reportedly be called Battlefield V and, like Call of Duty‘s latest endeavor, will take place in the heart of World War II.

But today, VentureBeat has uncovered some new information about the game, including some new information on the campaign, co-op support and more.

First off, according to the leak (in this case, a YouTuber by the name of Drakesden), the campaign will take place during World War II, but apparently will follow the German side exclusively. VentureBeat points out that this is false, and we have also heard directly from Drakesden, who stated that he never actually stated that the campaign would take place exclusively in Germany. This information was reportedly spread by other, random sources.

The campaign will take place in various locations, in the same episodic fashion as the 2016 release Battlefield 1. It appears that DICE wants to maintain some level of consistency between Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, with the return of certain characters, including Katherine Kingsley, who was a voice announcer for Battlefield 1‘s multiplayer mode. (Kingsley previously noted on Instagram earlier this year that she was hard at work on a Battlefield project.)

Cooperative play was also mentioned, which will allow a team of players to run through “randomly generated Conquest missions,” although no other details were given outside of that.

One new play function that’s being introduced within the game is the ability to go prone on your back, similar to how players can do it with Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, providing more movement options as a result.

Finally, Battlefield V will have a lootbox system, but it won’t be in the controversial fashion. Instead, it will simply be for cosmetics, similar to the ones that were featured in Battlefield 1. So, no, you won’t have to invest an arm and a leg if you don’t want to.

That’s really about it on the details, and nothing is by any means official, since EA hasn’t said a word about Battlefield V just yet. But we’ll keep our ears to the ground and see what the company announces, perhaps by this summer’s EA Play event.

Battlefield V will reportedly release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC later this year.