‘Battlefield V’ Attrition Tips

EA and DICE recently opened up about how the Attrition mode in Battlefield V is much more than just adding new difficulty, but depth instead. Attrition is challenging and requires a more tactical approach. It’s because of this that the team has put together a few tips and tricks from the developers themselves to help out!

They began their tips by prefacing the changes to the mode, “It’s worth noting that the Attrition system has been dialed down compared to how it was in the Open Beta, where some players were concerned about tedious ammo hunts. For the final game, we’re increasing your amount of ammunition when you spawn in, the max amount of ammo will be larger, and you’ll start with a Medical Pouch.”

They added, “In fact, if you’re new to Battlefield, you might not even notice the Attrition system; chances are you’ll die before you run out of ammo. New players won’t be punished by the Attrition system, but advanced players need to apply some additional tactical thinking with the slightly raised skill ceiling.”

So what’s the best way to approach this? Watch and learn, soldiers:

Remember to loot defeated players when it’s safe to do so. Get the looting in to your routine, and the extra ammo and health can keep you going for quite a while. Be aware of the risk and your surroundings.

If there are no Resupply Stations at the flag you’re at, bring out your build tool and build it! This is something all Classes can do.

When it comes to ammo, keep your weapon type in mind. If you see a target quite far away, and you’re, for instance, carrying a SMG, you can probably get the kill, but at the cost of a lot of bullets. Use weapons for the ranges they are meant for.

If you’re playing as a Medic or Support, people will need you. In previous games, you got points for just handing out ammo, even to well-stocked players, which made resupplying somewhat selfish at times. There’s a satisfaction to being needed, and you’ll feel this much more often in Battlefield V.

When you’re starting out with Battlefield V, stay close to your squad – they will keep you safe and resupplied. Eventually, you’ll learn where to get ammo and health on your own, but a well-balanced team will always keep you on track.

Think you’re above the “beginner” level? Try out these pro tips as well:

Even if you’re a veteran Battlefield player, there are tips to help keep you dominating in Battlefield V. If you just want to wander off to improve your K/D Ratio, that’s still possible, but make PTFO your mantra and lean in to the fresh tactical approaches.

If you’re playing on larger maps with greater distance between flags, don’t forget to call in the Supply Cannister Drop, if you have the points for this Reinforcement. These replenish both health and ammo and will benefit both you and your team.

Playing a vehicle? Remember that Resupply Stations also will heal your vehicle. If you’re in an airplane, make use of the Attrition mechanics by destroying enemy Resupply Stations, then fly through skyhooks to give your kite some love in the form of ammo and repairs.

