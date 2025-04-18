New Last of Us Season 2 Footage Teases Infamous Golf Club Scene

Note: This article may contain slight spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2 and the second season of the show.

A new ad for The Last of Us Season 2 is actively teasing the most shocking moment from the game. The Last of Us is one of the most beloved properties out there right now. It has a gripping story, lovable characters with emotional depth, and a lore-rich world that keeps fans constantly invested. While the games on PlayStation were already smash hits, the HBO series has been another juggernaut hit that not only draws in viewers, but also tons of awards.

The Last of Us Season 2 is finally here after a two year long wait and it’s pretty dang good. Reviews for the entire season have been glowing and while some fans are a bit mixed on some changes the show makes, it is drawing a lot of praise from viewers. There’s an extra amount of anticipation for this season as the show is adapting The Last of Us Part 2, an incredibly divisive game that is filled with shocking moments. It’s an incredibly dense story and one that will require The Last of Us show to adapt the game over the course of multiple seasons. Fans will have to wait and see just how much of the story season 2 covers, but it seems like HBO is telling fans to prepare for one of the most pivotal moments in the story.

For those who haven’t played the game or don’t know much about the story, we’re going to keep things pretty vague here. However, if you do know the game, this information will make it pretty clear what’s ahead in Season 2 of The Last of Us. A brand new ad for Season 2 has been released on TikTok and it contains a bunch of new footage. For starters, there’s a huge horde of infected in a blizzard, something that happens early on in the second game.

However, the biggest detail in this footage is that we get a close up of a golf club. For those who don’t know the game, this may seem like absolutely nothing, but it is everything. This golf club plays an incredibly significant role in the story of The Last of Us Part 2 not only because of who wields it, but because of what it is used for. The ad doesn’t make it clear if it’s advertising footage from episode 2 or the entire season, but it is abundantly clear that HBO is aware of the significance of the golf club and is using that imagery to hype fans up for future episodes of The Last of Us Season 2.

Fans who have seen the footage are already freaking out over the implications. While some were worried Season 2 may chicken out of this scene, this all but confirms that The Last of Us Season 2 will give fans the game’s biggest scene in live-action. Even though Season 2 appears to be following through on this, HBO has wasted no time in confirming that The Last of Us Season 3 is already in the works!

Are you excited to see the golf club scene in The Last of Us Season 2? Let me know in the comments!