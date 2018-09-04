‘Battlefield V’ Battle Royale Confirms 64 Player Count, Renamed ‘Firestorm’

Fans of the Battlefield franchise are getting their first real feel for how the latest title plays and the new features that come with it. The open beta is live for those that pre-ordered the title, as well as those that have EA’s Origin Access membership. To get fans hyped, the team over at DICE has released a brand new trailer showing off more in-game content, including a Battle Royale name change.

“Watch a deep dive on Battlefield V, including details on our new Battle Royale mode ‘Firestorm’, Single Player War Stories, Multiplayer maps and modes, and our free post-launch live service, Tides of War,” boasts the trailer’s description. “This is World War 2 like you’ve never seen or played before. Welcome to Battlefield V.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another interesting tid-bit is the player count. Some popular battle royale games out there can house up to 100 players. Firestorm will offer 64-player support with more of a focus on the immersive setting while staying true to the Battlefield WWII aesthetic.

Players will get to see more on the War Stories and more for themselves with the open beta going on now before the game launches on its new date, Nov. 20th.

As for the recent delay, the General Manager at DICE confirmed they’re moving the launch date “to take the time to continue to make some final adjustments to core gameplay, and to ensure we really deliver on the potential of Tides of War.”

“We know moving the launch date means that we all have to wait a little longer. But we’re going to take our time to make sure we get it right,” the manager added.

The change in date also gives players a chance to enjoy Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2, which are both coming out around the original release date that Battlefield V had.

As of right now, Battlefield V will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Nov. 20th!

Are you excited to see DICE’s take on the battle royale genre? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!