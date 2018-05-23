Battlefield V Confirms Co-Op

The Battlefield V reveal is here and we’re learning tons more about the next phase for this long-standing franchise. In addition to the new game modes, returning operations, and immersive gameplay, we’ve also learned something that will make long-time fans happy: the return of co-op!

For the first time since Battlefield 3, up to four players can jump into the game themselves and squad up for the ultimate experience. Play through the tumultous time during World War II either solo or with friends. This was something that Battlefield 1 was missing and definitely a feature sorely missed. Players will also be able to play through randomly generated Conquest missions together, with further potential to expand with future free updates.

The team also revealed other exciting news, including the addition of an even ‘grander’ scale of Operations – appropriately called Grand Operations – as well as new premium pass, more live support than ever before, and even new modes such as airborne! Though much more “chill” than the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal, DICE stayed true to what their fans wanted: new game play, an immersive historical experience, more customization than ever before, and the return of co-op.

“The acclaimed single-player campaign mode from Battlefield 1, War Stories, returns for Battlefield V,” explains DICE. “Witness the conflict through the eyes of men and women of World War 2 and experience untold stories of human drama, filled with Battlefield moments. Experience the freezing Norwegian landscapes as a young Norwegian resistance fighter or come ashore into the desert heat of North Africa – and more.”

“Battlefield V is a homecoming for DICE as a studio—a return to the era that came to define the Battlefieldfranchise. But as nostalgic as we are about World War 2, we wanted to challenge the preconception of the era with an unexpected portrayal of this familiar setting. Our vision with Battlefield V is to let players explore new and untold sides of the conflict that shaped the modern world,” said Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager, DICE. “The scale of each battle and level of immersion is unlike anything we’ve done before in Battlefield and players are in for an epic journey.

The latest title promises to tell “real stories about men and women who changed history,” and promises a much more guttural experience than many are used to. The changes seen in Battlefield V are the perfect blend of offering something new, without abandoning what people love.

Battlefield V releases on October 19 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.