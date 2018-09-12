‘Battlefield V’ Making Changes to Customization In Favor of Authenticity

Battlefield V promises to be the most immersive entry into the franchise to date with an impressive array of customization options. That being said, DICE did just announce they were making some pretty big changes to the overall customization options in favor of a more authentic experience.

A big concern players have had regarding the initial reveal of Battlefield V was its historical accuracy. The biggest complaint had to do with women, despite it not being only one region that offered female support despite numerous claims otherwise. Despite this, DICE has said that they do not regret one bit their inclusion of women in the game, but that they did also want to stay true to a realistic experience. Because of that, the customization many saw during the reveal and during testing periods will be seeing some tweaks.

Community Manger Dan Mitre mentioned during a DICE livestream recently that “We heard the community. We’re still looking at World War II through DICE’s lens, but how forward, how crazy we got with some of that? We heard the community, we understand there were some concerns about, hey, where’s the authenticity? We want players to be excited about customizing their characters with authentic gear. We dialled it back a bit. It was pretty crazy. We wanted to offer some authenticity, and that’s important to us, that’s important to our players.”

So no pink robotic arms with rubber duckies, got it.

Well, maybe not. The community manager added, “Nothing is off the table. Again, we’ll watch how the community reacts, maybe we’ll try something. The nice thing about the armory, is we can put something out there, and if it doesn’t stick, it doesn’t stick. But first and foremost, we want to start with this authenticity approach.”

Battlefield V promises to be even more worthy of getting lost in than previous games in the series with more more inclusive customization than ever before, and thrilling new additions to the game such as Fortifications and Grand Operations. DICE is also going against the recent trend of ditching single-player, honoring player wishes for a continuation of the notorious storytelling they are known for within a historical time period many of didn’t experience.

DICE describes the game as, “War will never be the same. Enter mankind’s greatest conflict as Battlefield goes back to its roots in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War II. Face intense all-out war and witness human drama set against global combat in epic, unexpected locations. This is Battlefield V. The richest and most immersive Battlefield yet.”

Players will get to see all of the customization changes and more when the game launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 20th.