‘Battlefield V’ Firestorm Battle Royale Entire Map Revealed

Last week, EA and DICE released a reveal trailer for Battlefield V’s battle royale mode Firestorm that offered us our first meaty look at the highly-anticipated mode. However, while we got to see the game’s map in bits and pieces, we didn’t get to see what it looks like as a whole. Until now that is. A new image has surfaced that shows off the entire island from a birds-eye point-of-view, and as you would expect from a Battlefield battle royale mode: it’s massive.

EA and DICE have previously teased that the battle royale mode will feature the series’ biggest map ever, and it wasn’t kidding. The island is pretty mountainous and features plenty of rivers, lakes, and forests that divide up the map like any good battle royale map should. Interestingly, the map doesn’t feature a lot of varied environments, but I guess Battlefield has always prided itself on realism. Anyway, you can check out the map for yourself below, along with reactions from players:

Here’s the Battlefield V Firestorm map. pic.twitter.com/tqmxOcjItJ — Battlefield + EA Star Wars News (@bravoINTEL) March 18, 2019

As you can see, the map looks like it’s an arid climate, and is notably surrounded by tall snowy peaks, which leaves the door open for a snow/ice skin to eventually come the map, or maybe better yet, some dynamic snow and ice features.

The one issue I could potentially see is that the map looks a little too big for just 64 players. In other words, matches may take too long, which could repel a lot of players.

Battlefield V’s Firestorm mode is poised to debut next Monday on March 25 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more details on what the mode features and consists of, click here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you plan on playing this when it releases, and do you think it could challenge Fortnite and Apex Legends?