Battlefield V’s Grand Operations Mode Will Be Playable at Launch

The Grand Operations mode that’s new to Battlefield V will be enabled from the get-go when the game launches in a few months.

A post shared on the Battlefield site went into detail about the Grand Operations game mode and other multiplayer features while discussing the mode’s release timeframe. The post initially indicated that the Grand Operations mode wouldn’t be available when the game launched with several outlets reporting on that news shortly afterwards, but it appears that the information included in the source article was “outdated,” EA said. In a statement shared with GameSpot, EA DICE said that the blog post’s details about Grand Operations were inaccurate and that Grand Operations will indeed be available at launch.

“A previous version of this article stated that Battlefield V Grand Operations would be available shortly after launch, based on development plans as of June 9, the date the story published,” EA’s statement said. “The article has been updated to reflect that Grand Operations will be playable at launch and as part of Tides of War.”

EA’s article which can be seen here now says that the Battlefield V game mode that expands on the normal Operations mode from the series will be available at launch instead of being made playable afterwards.

“Grand Operations is the ultimate multiplayer experience, designed to seamlessly showcase the maps and modes of Battlefield V,” the updated EA article read. “Each Grand Operation presents a powerful narrative experience inspired by historical events. You can deploy in Grand Operations at launch and as part of Tides of War, the Battlefield V live service where you’ll fight across other unseen and unplayed battlefields of World War 2.”

The Battlefield Twitter account echoed the statement shared to different publications to let all followers who might’ve seen conflicting information know that the Grand Operations mode will be available at launch. Replying to those who had seen such reports, the account further clarified that Grand Operations is 100 percent available at launch.

BFV Grand Operations, our ultimate MP experience, will be playable at launch and as part of Tides of War. More info: https://t.co/RPW50ffcft — #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) July 27, 2018

You can deploy in Grand Operations at launch and as part of Tides of War, where you’ll fight across other unseen and unplayed Battlefields of World War 2 live! — #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) July 28, 2018

Battlefield V is scheduled to launch on October 19 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.