‘Battlefield V’ Devs Say Multiplayer Is “Core Focus” Over Battle Royale

In the wake of Battlefield V’s upcoming battle royale mode called Firestorm, EA DICE reassured players that the developer’s core focus remains on multiplayer and said that the new mode is just an addition to the experience.

Firestorm still has no known release date, but Battlefield V players got a glimpse of the mode recently when a tutorial video leaked to reveal new details. A Daily Order which appeared not long after that leak tasked people with playing Firestorm which means that it can’t be too far away now despite DICE not yet announcing a date that it’ll be playable.

As the developer builds up to the release, DICE tweeted about Firestorm and referenced a tweet from the official Battlefield V account that acknowledge the conversations on Reddit. In a reply to that tweet, a follower asked DICE not to abandon the game’s multiplayer component, the feature that’s always been integral to Battlefield. The user referenced Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and said Treyarch had supported the battle royale mode called Blackout more than it did the traditional multiplayer mode, a sentiment some players might be inclined to agree with.

Regardless of your stance on Black Ops 4, if you’re a Battlefield V player worried about black ops being favored over multiplayer, DICE had some reassuring words to share.

Pls dont do like bo4 and support battle royale more than multiplayer, me and many others bought battlefield for battlefield, not battle royale. — Joel Bengtsson🇸🇪/🇨🇱 (@bengtsson_joel) March 8, 2019

We are Battlefield first, Royale is an addition to the Battlefield experience. As we move forward, Multiplayer remains our core focus. — DICE (@EA_DICE) March 8, 2019

Though DICE has yet to announce a release date for Firestorm, a roadmap revealed several months ago said that the battle royale mode would be out during the Trial by Fire Operation that begins in March, so players shouldn’t have much longer to wait before new information is revealed.

