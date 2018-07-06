Rumor: Battlefield V Will Launch With Eight Multiplayer Modes, Including Three New Ones

According to a new rumor, Electronic Arts’ Battlefield V will ship with eight multiplayer modes, including three brand-new ones never featured in the series.

That’s right, while some multiplayer elements — such as factions — will be a little bit on the limited side, DICE isn’t holding back on multiplayer modes, and will offer up players a ton of variation in gameplay.

Word of the amount of multiplayer modes comes way of Reddit, where one user reports the game’s home menu in its current closed alpha state confirms that Team Deathmatch, Conquest, Frontlines, Domination, and Conquest will all be in the game, and be joined by three brand-new modes yet to be revealed.

Further, modes such as Airborne and Final Stand appear to exists only within Grand Operations.

As always, take any rumor or report of the unofficial capacity with a grain of salt, though this one does seem to possess a trustable level of validity. But until DICE or EA get out and officially confirm one thing or another, it’s best not to get too married to the game having eight modes, including three new ones.

However, if the rumor is valid, then that’s pretty impressive, and might be a result of the game not shipping with a battle-royale mode, something its biggest competitor — Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 — is doing.

Whether three additional new modes will be enough to counter the lack of a battle-royale mode, who knows. The mode is notably all the rage right now, so unless these three new modes are poised to offer up a brand-new multilplayer experience that has never been seen before, then it likely won’t remedy anything, expect maybe good will by players.

If there is indeed three new modes, then expect to start hearing about them soon as this fall draws closer and closer.

Battlefield V is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It is poised to arrive on October 19th, seven days after the aforementioned Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and seven days before Red Dead Redemption 2 — talk about a sandwich of releases you don’t want to be in.