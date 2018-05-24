Battlefield V Gets an Official Release Date, First Trailer

We’ve been getting an outpour of Battlefield V news this afternoon from the live reveal, but now it’s time to get to what counts — when we’ll be able to get our hands on it.

During today’s stream, DICE, alongside The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, confirmed that the game will release on October 19. This is an interesting spot for the game to launch, as that means it’ll be coming out right next to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. (Not to mention one week before Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives on October 26.)

On top of that, the game’s first trailer made its debut, which you can see above in all its glory. It’s good stuff and also gives you an idea of how well Combined Ops will work in the game. (Go team go!)

The trailer does an excellent job of setting up the tempo of the action you can expect from the game, as you experience soldiers jumping head first into the action. It starts out first with soldiers making their way into a house while shooting at enemies, and eventually making their way upstairs to avoid more fire.

As they get up there (as a team, mind you — it’s an important factor in the game), they jump back outside and fire on even more foes, narrowly missing a tank running them over. They then hop into a vehicle and begin shooting at pretty much everything that moves, even blowing up a tank and a plane in the process. And did we mention how insane this looks running at 60 FPS? Wow.

The trailer also hints at the pre-order beta that will be taking place soon. It’s likely that the beta will kick off sometime in September — or possibly sooner — and will more than likely first launch on the Xbox One, since it’s featured at the end of the spot. We’ll have more details as soon as they become available.

Though the trailer is more on the cinematic side, it does give us an idea of just how crazy firefights are going to get in Battlefield V. And honestly, we can’t wait — this is probably going to be the most exciting entry in the series to date. (And yes, that’s considering what we already played in Battlefield 1.)

Battlefield V releases on October 19 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.