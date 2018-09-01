‘Battlefield V’ Open Beta Notes Reveal New Weapons

EA DICE released notes for Battlefield V’s open beta that preview new weapons being added to the arsenal and much more.

The open beta notes shared by EA DICE on August 31 are quite lengthy with the content spanning at least 20 different pages on the Battlefield forums. Taking players’ feedback into consideration, the notes preview what’s changing in the open beta based on the information EA DICE received during the closed alpha tests.

“The Closed Alpha(s) were a great opportunity for us to learn how all our new gameplay systems actually perform in the real world, with real players, said Jeff Braddock, EA community manager for Battlefield. “So great in fact, we had a second run at it – which allowed us to do some proper A/B testing on the weapons side, and fine tune our matchmaker’s and squad lobby features.”

Among the changes to existing weapons are totally new ones that’ll be usable in the open beta. Not every weapon was revealed in the closed alpha, but 10 more will be seen in the next test when the open beta begins. From rifles to pistols, each of the new guns and their descriptions can be seen below.

Turner SMLE: Semi Auto Rifle that fires faster than the Gewehr 43 but has a weaker bullet at range.

Semi Auto Rifle that fires faster than the Gewehr 43 but has a weaker bullet at range. M1A1 Carbine: Very fast firing Semi Auto with a rather weak bullet. Best used within 50 meters.

Very fast firing Semi Auto with a rather weak bullet. Best used within 50 meters. STEN: The easier to control twin of the MP40.

The easier to control twin of the MP40. Suomi KP/-31: Very hard to control, fast firing SMG. It starts off a bit weak, but benefits more than other SMGs from progression. Highest damage output weapon on the medic kit.

Very hard to control, fast firing SMG. It starts off a bit weak, but benefits more than other SMGs from progression. Highest damage output weapon on the medic kit. KE7: Medium rate of fire LMG.

Medium rate of fire LMG. FG-42: Very fast firing automatic rifle with a small magazine. Highest damage output weapon on the support kit.

Very fast firing automatic rifle with a small magazine. Highest damage output weapon on the support kit. M30 Drilling: A triple barrel combination gun that leaves you more flexible than you would think. Use it as a double barrel shotgun in close quarters or change fire mode to the rifle barrel for medium range shots.

A triple barrel combination gun that leaves you more flexible than you would think. Use it as a double barrel shotgun in close quarters or change fire mode to the rifle barrel for medium range shots. Lee-Enfield No.4: Very fast firing sniper rifle. Its bullet is significantly slower than that of the Kar98k, making it preferable for medium range.

Very fast firing sniper rifle. Its bullet is significantly slower than that of the Kar98k, making it preferable for medium range. ZH-29: A hard-hitting self-loading rifle that can kill with only two hits.

A hard-hitting self-loading rifle that can kill with only two hits. Ruby: This fast firing pistol can be switched to very quickly. Its bullet loses strength fast over distance.

Several of the existing weapons such as the Gewehr 43 and others were rebalanced as well with recoil, kill range, and damage drop-off stats being adjusted, all of those changes seen here through the lengthy notes.