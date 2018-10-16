‘Battlefield V’ Single-Player Trailer Revealed

EA DICE revealed Battlefield V’s single-player trailer on Tuesday to preview many scenes from the game’s campaign.

Sticking to the trend of having a single-player component to its games, EA DICE is keeping the campaign in Battlefield V with players experiencing several World War II scenarios through the eyes of different protagonists from factions of the war.

“Discover the untold stories of World War 2 with Battlefield V’s single player War Stories,” the description of Battlefield V’s new single-player trailer said. “In Nordlys, resist German occupation in Norway, sabotage behind enemy lines as an unlikely English soldier in Under No Flag, fight for a home you’ve never seen in Tirailleur, and in The Last Tiger (available in December) join the crew of a Tiger I as they question why they fight. Battlefield V is out worldwide November 20.”

EA DICE has been teasing the Battlefield V trailer for the past few days with the developers tweeting about it from the official Battlefield account. In the most recent preview that was shared on Monday, EA DICE showed actor Mark Strong warming up for his Battlefield V narration before seamlessly transitioning into the beginning of the trailer that’s seen above.

One of the War Stories called Nordlys was first revealed earlier in the year during the Microsoft E3 presentation that previewed the resistance fighter seen in the new trailer. EA DICE said on the game’s site that the War Stories mode will be full of characters like this, the characters being normal people and not super-powered soldiers.

“The War Stories experience is a way for us to put WW2 into perspective through on-the-ground accounts of people wrapped in the broader conflict, told the Battlefield way,” EA DICE said about the War Stories mode.” In Nordlys, as well as our other War Stories, you won’t come across any super heroes performing crazy stunts and saving the world all by themselves. Instead, you’ll step into the all-too-human shoes of people who, in their own way, played a part in shaping the modern world.”

While both Battlefield V and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 have a battle royale mode this year, keeping the single-player content intact is one feature that sets the two apart. Black Ops 4 has Specialist missions that showcase each one of the Specialists, but Battlefield V still features full-fledged single-player missions.

Battlefield V releases for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 20th.