Battlefield V’s Trailer With ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ Music Is Too Perfect

Battlefield V’s launch trailer has been remixed with music from Guardians of the Galaxy 2 in a creation that easily could’ve passed as the game’s official trailer.

The song that now guides the direction of Battlefield V’s first trailer is Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky,” a song that many will know from long before Guardians of the Galaxy 2 but nevertheless a song that was popularized again by the movie. A Redditor by the username of RussianPandaOriginal shared the new (and some might say improved) version of the trailer in a video that sets quite a different tone with the music.

If you watched the official trailer and noticed some other differences in the audio here, that’s because there was a bit of editing going on in addition to the new theme music. The Redditor said in a later comment that the video was edited to make the song better fit with the trailer, but the results still speak for themselves. It’s a trailer that many within the post appreciated, and some of the Battlefield community that watched it said they wouldn’t have minded seeing this instead of the trailer that was released.

It appears that EA might’ve blocked the video on YouTube though, at least according to the new trailer’s creator. Responding to another commenter, the user said that “EA blocked this video on YouTube, indefinitely.” Someone from EA did comment on the post as well though. A user by the name of ShadowXJ who’s tagged as a design lead for UI/UX within EA Dice said that they love Electric Light Orchestra and added that the new trailer was fun to watch.

If you’re more of a Guardians of the Galaxy fan and haven’t seen the Battlefield V launch trailer, you can watch it here to get a side-by-side comparison. After watching them both one after the other, it’s evident how the new song totally changes the tone of the whole trailer. Others pointed out that the song gave it more of a Bad Company vibe and that if this had been a Bad Company WW2 game, it would’ve been totally believable with this trailer.

The Battlefield community has been vocal on the launch trailer and the game in general since the reveal several days ago. Conversations about playable female characters, diversity, and soldier customization have been seen everywhere, but as far as the first point goes, EA Dice says that these lead female characters aren’t going anywhere.