‘Battlefield V’s’ First DLC ‘Overture’ Delayed

Battlefield V is available now for all to enjoy and though there are tons of plans for additional content on the way, the first of the Tides of War update – Overture – has unfortunately run into a few issues that has delayed its release.

DICE took to Twitter to announce the reason behind the delay, though nothing else has been updated at this time:

The team has discovered an issue with the #Battlefield Chapter 1: Overture update. Rather than create issues in the game, we’re holding the update for the time being. We don’t anticipate a long delay and we’ll be back with more news tomorrow or as soon as we have it. pic.twitter.com/bc6xlWPc8e — #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) December 3, 2018

The update is going to be massive with a new map, new vehicle customization, and even more missions. The studio also took to Reddit to share an outline of what’s to come over the next week in terms of announcements:

Tuesday, December 4th [DELAYED] Launch – Battlefield V Tides of War Chapter 1: Overture Launches – As communicated above, Chapter 1: Overture has been delayed. Stay tuned as we’ll notify you once we have a new release date set. Announcement – Chapter 1: Overture Release Timing Update – We’ll have an update for you in regards to release date.

Wednesday, December 5th AMAA – Reddit AMAA (Ask Me Anything) with DICE – Head over to the Battlefield V subreddit as DICE devs join us to answer almost any outstanding question about Chapter 1: Overture content and Battlefield V game updates.

Thursday, December 6th Livestream – Battlefield Weekly Hosted from EA UK – Join the EA UK Community Team as they stream the latest and greatest from Battlefield V.

Friday, December 7th Radio Silence – National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day – National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, also referred to as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day or Pearl Harbor Day, will be observed to remember and honor the 2,403 citizens of the United States who were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941. Battlefield social channels will go silent.

Saturday, December 8th Article – Battlefield V Weekly Debrief – Your one-stop destination for all the blogs, videos, and major news that happened in the week, with a comprehensive Q&A with our DICE developers using feedback collected from the Battlefield Twitter, Reddit, Discord, and Forums. ICYMI, here’s last week’s Battlefield V Weekly Debrief.

Coming Soon Update Notes – Battlefield V Tides of War Chapter 1 Overture Update Notes – Upon release of the update, we’ll publish the 14 pages of game improvements that are implemented with Chapter 1: Overture. Blog – Panzerstorm – Learn about the new map that comes with Chapter 1: Overture. Blog – War Stories: The Last Tiger – Providing a deeper look at the new War Stories episode that comes with Chapter 1: Overture. Blog – The Practice Range – Details on the all-new Shooting Trials, Driving Trials, and Open Range that the Practice Range offers. Blog – Chapter 1: Overture Events, Progression, and Rewards – Diving into the various weekly events and rewards you’ll be able to play and collect through the first Tides of War chapter. Blog – Chapter 1: Overture Week 1 Tips – Want to get the most out of the first Chapter 1: Overture weekly missions and in-game events? This blog will help you maximize your efforts. Web – Battlefield V Tides of War Chapter 1: Overture Landing Page – All-new web page with all the details you need to know about Chapter 1: Overture.



As for the game itself, Battlefield V is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. We’ll update this story when Overture officially arrives.