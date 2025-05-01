Path of Exile 2 Update Rolled Back After Everything Went Wrong

Path of Exile 2 players experienced a period of downtime due to the realm shutting down. This unexpected issue followed the release of patch 0.2.0g, stemming from an error where Skill Gems were being deleted. Grinding Gear Games immediately jumped into action, resulting in players being unable to play the game for several hours. Grinding Gear Games has since offered players both an apology and an explanation for the issue. Path of Exile 2’s early access period means players can expect multiple updates and changes, some of which may result in errors like this. However, each issue provides an opportunity for Grinding Gear Games to be prepared when Path of Exile 2 launches as a complete game.

According to Grinding Gear Games, this new issue with Path of Exile 2 originated from an accidental change where a Type ID was stored in the database for a specific support gem. This caused any skill with this support gem socketed into it to be deleted, as the item could not load properly.

Path of exile 2 witch.

Typically, an issue like this is caught, but it managed to slip through. Many of Path of Exile 2’s IDs like this are marked as unable to be changed which normally prevents this from happening. However, this Type ID was not marked in this way and was able to be changed, thus negatively affecting players.

“Obviously this incident is unacceptable, and we would like to apologize for all the inconvenience caused,” Grinding Gear Games wrote. “This isn’t an acceptable level of service. We will be making improvements in response to this incident and hopefully will not suffer such a long downtime again.”

The next update is set to go live tomorrow, Friday, May 2nd, and will fix the initial issue with the Type ID. This will prevent players’ Skill Gems from being deleted. Fans have expressed positive feedback to Grinding Gear Games’ transparency and look forward to Path of Exile 2’s future.