New Nintendo Switch Update Causing Crashes for Some Users

Earlier this week, a new Nintendo Switch system update was released, bringing it up to version 20.0.0. The update is meant to help users prepare for the release of Nintendo Switch 2, and it adds several new features and changes. Unfortunately, it seems that Nintendo has discovered an issue that’s also causing system crashes. In a post on X/Twitter, Nintendo’s Japanese account says that some users are seeing crashes alongside the error code “2206-1015.” Nintendo says that it’s currently investigating the issue, so we can likely expect another update in the near future.

At this time, it’s impossible to say how common these crashes are. If this were happening to a lot of users, there would likely be more chatter across social media outside of Nintendo’s own post. However, things seem to have been fairly silent since the new update went live late on Tuesday. That would seem to suggest that these crashes are happening infrequently, and only trigger under very specific circumstances. Of course, we could also see more reports over the weekend, when people have more time to spend with video games as opposed to during the work and school week.

Given how new the update is, we’ll likely get a better idea as players spend more time with the system over the next few days. If this does end up being pretty common, hopefully Nintendo will have a patch ready quickly so users can continue to enjoy their games without any added issues. It’s not uncommon for bugs like this to happen when a company like Nintendo, Microsoft, or Sony pushes a new system update, but that doesn’t make it any less frustrating when it happens.

From the sound of it, the bug doesn’t sound like anything too serious. Nintendo hasn’t reported anything about lost save data, or systems not working as a result. That said, having games repeatedly crash can still lead to a lot of frustration, especially if you haven’t saved recently! If you haven’t updated the system yet, you might want to avoid doing so until this gets resolved, if possible.

Nintendo Switch system update 20.0.0 is the most significant update the system has received in several years. The update added support for the new Virtual Game Card concept, as well as the ability to use GameShare with a Nintendo Switch 2 system and a compatible game. There are also new profile icons (including one based on Donkey Kong’s new design), and an option that allows players to transfer their data to a dedicated server in case they want to trade or sell their Switch prior to the Switch 2’s release date. If it weren’t for the crashes that some are experiencing, this would otherwise be a pretty welcome update!

Have you encountered any crashes as a result of the new system update? Do you plan on buying a Nintendo Switch 2 next month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

