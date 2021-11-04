Battletoads Art Book Revealed by Dark Horse

Developers Rare and Dlala Studios have teamed up with Dark Horse to release a new art book centered around the latest entry in the Battletoads series. The book, which is appropriately titled The Art of Battletoads, is the latest in a long line of video game art books that Dark Horse has released in recent years. And while the book itself might be something that many hardcore fans will want to quickly pick up, unfortunately, it’s not set to release until next summer.

Detailed by Dark Horse today, the publisher revealed that The Art of Battletoads is set to release next summer on June 15, 2022. The art book will retail for $39.99 and is also now available to pre-order through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or other local bookstores in your vicinity. And while Battletoads as a whole has been around for decades, The Art of Battletoads will solely feature new looks at the art that was found in the 2020 reboot of the series that came to Xbox and PC platforms.

To coincide with today’s announcement, Dark Horse also revealed the cover of the book which you can find below:

In addition, when it comes to what The Art of Battletoads will actually have in store within its many pages, Dark Horse has given this description of the book:

“Drop into vibrant illustrations of the game’s heroes, villains, and environments that evoke nineties cartoon nostalgia! Hop in and race through a wealth of production materials from early concept art to finely tuned combat and stage design throughout late development stages. This book is filled to the brim with unique development insights and also revisits the franchise’s classic titles, which informed an all new, battle-ready era of ‘Toad!

Celebrate the return of Rash, Zitz, and Pimple in this immense, 192-page art book for Rare Ltd. and Dlala Studios’ thrashing beat-em-up adventure, Battletoads!”

What do you think about this latest video game art book from Dark Horse? If you're a Battletoads fan, are you going to pick this one up for yourself?