Battletoads Getting a New Game In 2019, Revealed At Xbox E3 2018

How much faith did I have in seeing the Battletoads make a comeback? Hey, I wore a shirt to today’s Xbox press conference in the hopes that we would see them. And, boy, did I pick the right day to do it.

As you can see from the teaser trailer above, the amphibious heroes that originally debuted on the Nintendo Entertainment System long ago are officially coming back in an all new game, simply titled Battletoads. The game will be arriving in 2019, and for the first time ever, it will enable three player play. That means Zitz, Rash and Pimple will all be playable at the same time. Now that’s worth getting excited over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The features list for the comeback is pretty slim thus far, but here’s what we know.

First off, it’ll have “body morphing genre mashups,” which means we’ll see a variety of stages, probably something along the lines of what we saw in the original Battletoads or the Battlemaniacs follow-up that came to the Super Nintendo.

Second up is three player couch co-op. There’s no word yet if the game will have online play, but it will at the very least let you team up with two of your buddies so you can crush heads together.

We’ve also got a hint about the game’s art style, as it will have “4K hand-drawn 2.5D graphics,” meaning they’ll be about on the same level as, say, Mega Man 11. It hasn’t been shown yet, but we should get a glimpse of actual gameplay soon.

There’s also word about “broad non-specific feature declarations,” whatever that means. But it’s nice to see the developer — whomever it might be — is taking it with tongue-in-cheek. And that’s how Battletoads has always worked.

We’ll get more details about the game as soon as it’s available. But yep, I’ll be waiting for this one with baited bug-based breath. (I’m kidding, it’s pizza. CHEESE pizza, not bug pizza. C’mon now.)

Battletoads will release in 2019 for Xbox One, Xbox One X and Windows PC. It’ll also be available as a day one release for the Xbox Game Pass.