Battlezone: Gold Edition Brings Tank Action To Consoles, PC Next Month

Remember the classic Atari game Battlezone? Some of you may have missed it, but it’s one of the best tank sims out there. And since that classic game’s release, Rebellion has been making revamped versions for a number of platforms, including PlayStation VR and PC. But now it’s referring back to its old-school ways, with a release that will cover all major consoles — including the Nintendo Switch!

The team has announced Battlezone: Gold Edition, and it’s set to arrive on May 1 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with a release to follow on Nintendo Switch this summer.

In the game, players will be able to drive some incredible tanks and challenge other tank drivers for dominance in a variety of arenas.

The game will be $39.99 for new players, but if you previously purchased Battlezone for PlayStation VR and PC, you’ll be able to update it for no charge to include the non-VR version.

Here’s the official game description, straight from Rebellion:

“Originally released as a PlayStation VR launch title and later for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, Battlezone offers hours of exhilarating, futuristic tank warfare in a stunning first-person view. Delivering a procedurally generated campaign for 1-4 players ensuring no two playthroughs are the same, and drop-in, drop-out online co-op play, Battlezone brings back one of gaming’s icons like never before.

Battlezone: Gold Edition includes the game and ALL the additional content ever released for it. That’s all the tank skins, bobbleheads, and horns, as well as the fantastic Classic Mode based on the original’s iconic 80s arcade cabinet.

And anyone who already owns Battlezone on PS4 or PC will automatically upgrade to Battlezone: Gold Edition. That means they’ll receive all the extra content and be able to play without a VR headset, all FREE!”

From what we’ve seen in previous verisons, Battlezone rekindles the fun of the classic game, but for a whole new generation to enjoy. It’s the best of both worlds, for old-school fans and newbies alike!

Check out the announcement trailer above, and get ready to say “Tanks!” when the game drops in just a few days!