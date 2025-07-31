Battlefield 6 Open Beta: All Details For Battlefield’s “Biggest” Open Beta Ever

The Battlefield 6 livestream has ended, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect when the game launches on October 10th. Arguably, even more exciting is that fans won’t have to wait too long to check out the latest from Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios. There will be several Battlefield 6 beta periods in August for the highly anticipated first-person shooter, with some players able to get in on the action early. Those who don’t get early access will still be able to check out the game once the first official open beta period begins.

The first weekend of the Battlefield 6 open beta begins on August 9th and ends on August 10th. The second weekend will give players a couple of extra days to check out the shooter, beginning on August 14th and running through August 17th. The early access weekend is the week prior to the first open test, beginning on August 7th and running through August 8th. Unlocking early access is actually quite simple, with some fans likely already unlocking it without even knowing.

How to Get Early Access to Battlefield 6‘s Open Beta

There are a couple of ways to get Early Access to the Battlefield 6 open beta. Players who signed up for Battlefield Labs will automatically have Early Access unlocked even if they did not participate in any previous playtests. This will probably cover a good majority of fans looking forward to the game.

Players who did not sign up for Battlefield Labs still have a chance to unlock Early Access to the Battlefield 6 open beta. Anyone interested just needs to watch creators streaming from today’s event on Twitch. Viewers will just need to make sure they are logged in to their Twitch account so they can potentially receive Early Access. Check out the tweet below for the streamers playing Battlefield 6 right now.

Just like in Battlefield Labs, we’re building our social content with community feedback 😉 (third time’s a charm)



Tune in TOMORROW and watch your favorite streamers play #Battlefield6 live! 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZJi581RBT2 — Battlefield (@Battlefield) July 30, 2025

The Battlefield 6 open beta, including its Early Access weekend, will be accessible for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players.

Players who end up enjoying their time during the Battlefield 6 open beta can begin pre-ordering the game now for their desired platform. The Standard Edition costs $69.99, while the Phantom Edition costs $99.99.

Are you excited to check out Battlefield 6 during the open beta weekends? Let us know all your thoughts about the upcoming first-person shooter in the comments below.