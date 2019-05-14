Bayonetta Developer Is Interested In Making A Battle Royale Game

Battle royale titles have become all of the rage over the past two years. While Epic Games swung into the market with the wildly successful Fortnite, there are still other games in the genre that draw decent crowds. Just earlier this year, Respawn Entertainment dropped the free-to-play Apex Legends out of nowhere, which saw Fortnite-like success right out of the gate, but that has slowed down a bit. That said, many developers are surely considering cashing in on the new trend, and that includes Bayonetta devs PlatinumGames. According to studio head Atsushi Inaba, it would be “very interesting” to see what they could manage to develop in the genre.

In a recent interview with VGC, Inaba spoke about the prospect of PlatinumGames developing a battle royale title. “Yeah, it’s a very interesting genre,” he said. “Quite frankly, I personally think it would be interesting to see what sort of take we could have on it. We wouldn’t want to make something that was just shooting. With Apex Legends the quality bar is so high that we wouldn’t want to go in that direction. Trying to come up with something that’s our taste in that genre could be very interesting.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is absolutely no denying that PlatinumGames would create an interesting battle royale game. What that would end up being is beyond anyone at this point, but I can’t help but picture a battle royale experience that maybe put a bigger focus on melee combat. Needless to say, if they ever get around to developing such a title, it would be chaos that could either work really well or go down in flames.

As for what is in the works, Bayonetta 3 is currently in development for Nintendo Switch, but there is no release date at this time. For more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Would you be interested to see PlatinumGames create a battle royale title, or should they stay away from the genre? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!