Beadle & Grimm’s Has Six Dungeons & Dragons Classic Module Dice Sets On The Way

Beadle & Grimm’s is releasing D&D Classic Module Dice Collectors Set, which seeks to evoke the nostalgia of Dungeons & Dragons players with dice sets for six classic modules – Ravenloft, Tomb of Horrors, Vecna Lives!, White Plume Mountain, Temple of Elemental Evil, and Expedition to the Barrier Peaks. This collectors set is only the latest of many merchandise releases this year to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, appropriately choosing to center the collectors set of dice around a selection of classic campaigns that have continued to be loved since their initial release.

Each limited edition classic module dice set includes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Felt-lined book-style collector’s box (4.6″ wide × 6″ tall × 1.75″ deep)

Standard set of seven resin dice and an exclusive, oversized d20 themed to each adventure

Two-inch collectible metal coin commemorating the adventure and the 50th anniversary of D&D

Four collectible cards with artwork from and information about each adventure and its legacy

During the pre-order period, which is open now and lasts through August 11th, Dungeons & Dragons fans can secure the dice in the Collector’s Set which comes in a limited edition box holding all six sets. While the dice sets will be available to order individually once they’re fully in-stock laster this year, the Collector’s Set and its box are only available during the pre-order period, so if this is something you want to get your hands on, now is the time to do so on the Beadle & Grimm’s website.

The Collector’s Boxed Set is expected to ship October of this year and is available for a current pre-order price of $225 USD, which will save those planning to buy the full set $45 versus buying each set individually in the future. Once in-stock, each set will sell for $45 USD individually.

Wizards of the Coast is focusing on the classics to celebrate the Dungeons & Dragon’s fiftieth anniversary – the classic and iconic antagonist Vecna has been central to collaborations throughout the year already such as one with Dead by Daylight, and is also a key feature in an all-new adventure that released this year, Vecna: Eve of Ruin. The newly released Quests from the Infinite Staircase also gives several classic adventures a chance in the spotlight again, with updates to bring the campaigns to modern audiences in a way that fits current players’ wants and needs.