These Beavis and Butthead Controller Designs Are, Uh, Cool, Huh Huh

So you may recall the glory days of MTV back in the 90’s when we got cool shows like The Maxx, Liquid Television and music videos. Remember those?

But it was also a time that we were introduced to Beavis & Butt-head, Mike Judge’s hilariously dimwitted trouble-making duo. We’d watch as they’d get into all sorts of shenanigans from engaging in a round of Frog Baseball to trying to not light fire to everything.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We haven’t seen Beavis & Butt-head for a while outside of a season four revival back in 2011, but that didn’t stop the team at Kustom Kontrollerz from trying its hand at designing special controllers featuring the duo. And uh, they’re pretty cool, huh huh.

As you can see from the tweet below, the controllers are definitely a fitting tribute, featuring both Beavis and Butt-head on the left and right sides, along with a solid blue and yellow design, put together by Deano Ramsay. What’s more, it looks like you can actually place an order for the controller, though availability and pricing wasn’t given just yet. You can probably find out more on the Kustom Kontrollerz home page, along with contacting them at contact@kustomkontrollerz.com.

I’m sure everyone remembers the iconic duo #BeavisandButthead! Who was your favorite from the two?! Get yours now! (Designed by @deano_ramsay) pic.twitter.com/dqRDpgklGn — Kustom Kontrollerz™ (@KustmKontrllerz) May 2, 2018

This is the latest design by the team to catch our attention as they previously showed off its Spyro the Dragon controllers we wouldn’t mind getting our hands on, as well as funky Fresh Prince of Bel Air peripherals that our parents just wouldn’t understand.

And this might just be the thing to bring Beavis & Butt-head back into gaming. After all, it’s been decades since we’ve seen their adventures on the SNES and Sega Genesis, and then there’s that long-lost arcade game that never found its way to production. So yeah, we’ll definitely take some of these units if we can get their hands on them. Huh huh, we said “units.”

If you want to learn more about Beavis & Butt-head, check out some of their older episodes now, as well as Beavis & Butthead Do America, which is a cinematic masterpiece — well, if consider Butthead’s dad lighting a mega fart a cinematic masterpiece. (“FIRRRRRRE!”)

You can also follow Kustom Kontrollerz on Twitter here and see what designs they may introduce next (Yes, we already put in a request for ALF).