Ben 10: Power Trip Game Revealed for Consoles and PC

Cartoon Network and publisher Outright Games today revealed Ben 10: Power Trip, a brand-new video game coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this fall. Developed by PHL Collective, the game was initially announced as a thing that was happening back in March, but today marks the first time it has a name, release date, platforms, and so on. Ben 10: Power Trip is set to release on October 9th, and you can check out the trailer, key art, and screenshots below.

According to the announcement, the game takes place in the animated universe of the most recent version of the show, and "tells a unique story where Ben must uncover the truth behind four mysterious crystals that threaten to take over his world." The game also sees Ben teaming up with Kevin 11, the series' longtime rival and sometimes ally, to battle Hex, an evil magician that appears to be the antagonist of the game.

"Ben 10 is a beloved kids' franchise and we are beyond excited to again be creating a game with these characters," Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games, said as part of the reveal. "Our long running partnership with Cartoon Network has allowed us to take big steps forward with this title and create a game that will entertain Ben 10 fans and their families as they play together in this brand-new adventure."

As noted above, Ben 10: Power Trip is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 9th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming right here.

