Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Confirms Massive Change From Rebirth and First Game

Square Enix has confirmed Final Fantasy 7 Revelation — aka Final Fantasy Remake Part 3 — has a massive change from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Square Enix finally revealed the third installment in the ongoing remake series yesterday at Summer Games Fest alongside a 2027 release date and word that it will be multi-platform at launch, which will include an Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch 2 release, in addition to a release on PS5 and PC. Lost in the shuffle of all this new information and media, a major change from the first two games was announced by Square Enix.

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When Final Fantasy fans boot up Final Fantasy 7 Revelation next year, they may notice subtle differences in the voice of Sephiroth, and that is because he will be voiced by a new actor. Why Tyler Hoechlin isn’t reprising his role, Square Enix has not said, but we do know that it will be Travis Willingham of Critical Role fame replacing him. The good news for Final Fantasy fans is that Travis Willingham is a veteran voice actor who should be an adequate replacement. Over the years, he’s had many major roles in various video games, including Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog, Guile in Street Fighter, Thor in Marvel’s Avengers, Kingpin in Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Cell in Dragon Ball.

Willingham as Sephiroth

There’s no reason to expect some of the talent of Willingham not to deliver a satisfactory job voicing the series’ big villain. However, whether it will be the villain fans are accustomed to from the first two games remains to be seen. It’s unlikely Square Enix will let the voice actor have any creative liberty and take the character in any new direction, but it’s going to be impossible to exactly replicate Hoechlin and his work. And it comes at a bad time in the remake process, because Sephiroth has a lot of screen time in this game.

At the moment of publishing, the original voice actor has not commented on the situation, nor has Square Enix elaborated on the change. If either or both of these things change, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.