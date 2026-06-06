You’re Probably Sleeping on One of the Most Exciting State of Play Game Reveals (But You Shouldn’t Be) 

Earlier this week, PlayStation gamers got plenty of big news thanks to the 2026 State of Play showcase. During the stream, PlayStation showed off its slate of upcoming exclusives and more, including an in-depth look at Insomniac’s Marvel’s Wolverine. But with so many big games packed into the hour+ showcase, it’s easy to miss some of the reveals. And I’m betting many people didn’t pay much attention to the game I was personally most excited to see during this June’s State of Play. I’m here to correct that oversight.

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This year’s State of Play was dominated by big AAA games like Marvel’s Wolverine and the already divisive God of War Laufey reveal. We also got a fresh look at the upcoming remake, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. But alongside these heavy hitters, a few smaller studios dropped their newest projects. And that includes a brand-new prequel to the beloved deep-sea diving, sushi-slinging RPG Dave the Diver. Personally, this was the most unexpected delight from this year’s State of Play, and I’m here to tell you why you shouldn’t sleep on this one.

Dave the Diver‘s Prequel is a Perfect Pivot for Mintrocket

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When the Bancho the Chef trailer first started rolling during the State of Play, I fully assumed we were getting more promo for the upcoming Dave the Diver DLC. But while In the Jungle is very much still on the way, this new project from Mintrocket is something different indeed. And honestly, it feels like the perfect follow-up to the hit pixel art RPG.

The trailer calls this “a slow-cooked prequel” to Dave the Diver. And as its name suggests, the game stars none other than the mysterious, quiet sushi chef Bancho. Set before the events of Dave the Diver, this game will take players through the training that made Bancho the chef we know today. And from the looks of it, we’ll also get to see Dave and the Blue Hole again, too.

I couldn’t have predicted it, but in retrospect, this feels like a perfect next move for Mintrocket. The game returns to a familiar character, but with a new 3D art style, fresh story, and different gameplay. It isn’t your typical prequel or sequel that tries to reinvent the wheel, but still feels steeped in the same universe we came to love via Dave the Diver. Honestly, I couldn’t imagine a more exciting new game announcement from this studio.

Bancho Goes 3D in His Own Cooking Sim & I Need it Immediately

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Bancho is one of the more mysterious characters in Dave the Diver, so getting to see more of his story up close is already an exciting proposition. But then, Bancho is a chef. And that means that Bancho the Chef is, at least in part, a cooking sim. It fits the character perfectly, and that 3D food he’s cooking up already looks amazing in the trailer.

Dave the Diver has an addictive gameplay loop that combines deep-sea diving with restaurant management. But one thing it doesn’t have is hands-on cooking gameplay, since that’s handled by Bancho in the kitchen. Dave just gathers ingredients and serves the food. So, putting us in the kitchen with Bancho is the follow-up I didn’t know I needed.

From the looks of it, we’ll get to cook up the kinds of exotic dishes you’d expect from Bancho. But there appears to be some fishing involved, too, completing the cozy gaming loop of many players’ dreams. The game also looks to have some exploration and adventure components, giving us a well-rounded experience that is a new take on the same varied gameplay loop that made so many of us fall in love with Dave the Diver.

In short, I am incredibly hyped for Bancho the Chef, and I think you should be too. The game doesn’t yet have a confirmed release window. However, it is expected for PC and PS5 and is available to wishlist now on Steam.

Did you play Dave the Diver? Are you as ready for Bancho’s cooking sim as I am? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!