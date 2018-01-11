Best Buy, GameStop Offering Great Deals On Xbox Live Memberships

We’re not sure why two different retail outlets are offering their own special deals on three-month Xbox Live memberships, but that shouldn’t stop owners of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 consoles from jumping on board.

First up is Best Buy, who, for this week only, is offering two three-month Xbox Live membership cards for the price of one. When you buy a $25 Xbox Live Gold membership for three months, you’ll automatically get a code for a second one free. This offer is available both in store and online, so order away. Take note – it’s only available through the end of Saturday. And you can buy multiple memberships to extend even further, so you can get a year’s worth for about $50.

It appears, however, that GameStop is offering an even better deal. Anyone who purchases a $25 three-month Xbox Live Gold membership in-store will automatically get two codes for an additional six months. That means you pretty much get nearly an entire year of Xbox Live membership for a fraction of the price. This information comes from Wario64, and your store may vary, but it never hurts to double check. It looks like if you go online, you’ll get a free code for Rocket League as well!

So if you haven’t renewed your Xbox Live Gold for 2018 just yet, you might want to hop on board this deal while you can!

