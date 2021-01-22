Best Buy Surprises PlayStation Fans With New PS5 Stock

A day after releasing new PS5 stock alongside Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop, Best Buy followed up by releasing another PS5 restock moments ago, and unlike yesterday's attempt, today's drop appears to have gone far smoother, or at least that's what the tweets under the Best Buy trend over on Twitter suggest. While there are plenty of customers complaining about how quickly the stock vanished and various website/cart issues, a larger portion than normal are ready to celebrate after finally securing an order for the elusive console.

Since the first pre-orders went live back in September, the PS5 has been incredibly difficult to obtain. In 2021, nothing has changed. In fact, PS5 drops were virtually non-existent during the first two weeks of the new year, likely because retailers sold out of their supply in the build-up to Christmas. However, this week, just about every major retailer has released new PS5 stock, and most have also released new stock of the Xbox Series X as well.

Today, the latter hasn't been made available, and time is running out for that to change, however, plenty of PS5s were ordered today through the retailer, and for a change, it looks like a bulk of the orders weren't made by scalpers and their bots.