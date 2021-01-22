Best Buy Surprises PlayStation Fans With New PS5 Stock
A day after releasing new PS5 stock alongside Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop, Best Buy followed up by releasing another PS5 restock moments ago, and unlike yesterday's attempt, today's drop appears to have gone far smoother, or at least that's what the tweets under the Best Buy trend over on Twitter suggest. While there are plenty of customers complaining about how quickly the stock vanished and various website/cart issues, a larger portion than normal are ready to celebrate after finally securing an order for the elusive console.
Since the first pre-orders went live back in September, the PS5 has been incredibly difficult to obtain. In 2021, nothing has changed. In fact, PS5 drops were virtually non-existent during the first two weeks of the new year, likely because retailers sold out of their supply in the build-up to Christmas. However, this week, just about every major retailer has released new PS5 stock, and most have also released new stock of the Xbox Series X as well.
Today, the latter hasn't been made available, and time is running out for that to change, however, plenty of PS5s were ordered today through the retailer, and for a change, it looks like a bulk of the orders weren't made by scalpers and their bots.
Did Not See That Coming...
prevnext
Well holy shit. I actually secured myself a PS5 at Best Buy this time. Even after stumbling through password stuff. I’ll be able to pick it up from my local store on February 2nd. pic.twitter.com/9znrXEJMQW— Derrick Bitner (@Bitnerd_) January 22, 2021
A Great Friday Indeed
prevnext
I announced my radio show, and immediately after secured the Best Buy drop for a new PS5. I think I've peaked.— Michael C. 5RSN (@michael5rsn) January 22, 2021
Correction, a Great and BLESSED Friday
prevnext
It’s a blessed Friday. Snagged some new vinyl & a PS5 thru the Best Buy drop 🔥— Perc Hinrich (@slacker_sully) January 22, 2021
Did We Mention It's a Great Friday?
prevnext
Idk how but I copped TWO #PS5 joints today via Bestbuy & Costco 😩🙏🏽🙏🏽— SHAKIA (@TheShakiaShow) January 22, 2021
A Modern January 22 Miracle
prevnext
In a miracle of miracles, I was able to get on the Best Buy website and purchase a PS5 in less than ten seconds. I guess it helped that I had it in my cart for a few days, but hey happy Friday, there goes my stimulus check.— Stephen Janes (@stephenkjanes) January 22, 2021
In Tears
prevnext
@Jake_Randall_YT omgg I’ve been watching your page for MONTHS and I finally secured my PS5 from BestBuy 🥺😭 I’m crying thank youuu❤️— @B.Shantaul🌬 (@Bshantaul) January 22, 2021
This Is Why Best Buy Is the MVP
prevnext
Just got my brother a #PS5 through Best Buy. Have to say they had the most effective ordering process I’ve encountered so far. Keep hammering men!— Taylor Baum (@TBaumz) January 22, 2021
One Is Just the Start
prevnext
I finally copped a PS5 from Best Buy, I gotta be honest, the hunt was so disappointing everytime you strike out but now I am addicted to the hunt even though i have a PS5 already. It's exhilarating and fun. It's a challenge and that is similar to gaming lol— Truebluefan23 ✭✭✭ (@TrueBlueFan23) January 22, 2021
Oh, Wait a Second...
prev
Don't know what's more heartbreaking than thinking you secured a PS5 only to watch them cancel your order and then continue selling units...@BestBuy @BestBuySupport #ps5 pic.twitter.com/MDyJWFT0fd— Jorgedredd (@jorgedredd) January 22, 2021