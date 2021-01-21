Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop Release New PS5 Stock in Biggest Drop of 2021

✖

Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop have all either release PS5 stock today or will release PS5 stock today at the moment of writing this, making this the biggest PS5 drop of 2021, and one of the biggest PS5 drops since the console released back in November. For Amazon, this is its first PS5 drop of the new year, while GameStop and Best Buy together have released PS5 drops a handful of times this year already.

As of writing this, both Amazon and Best Buy have released their PS5 stock, which means you may have missed the opportunity to secure a console from the pair of retailers unless the stock is releasing in waves. That said, we know GameStop is also releasing PS5 stock today, and right now, it hasn't dropped.

Unfortunately, if you're just in for the console, GameStop's restock may leave you disappointed as it's limited to just bundles, which is to say you will need more than $400/$500, but in return, you will get games, PlayStation Plus subscriptions, and items of this variety.

Just like in 2020, PS5 stock is selling out fast in 2021. No matter the retailer, stock is being depleted within minutes, partially thanks to resellers, who are using bots to order 1000s of consoles in seconds. Just yesterday, Target released new PS5 stock, and it was gone quicker than you can say Nathan Drake.

That said, if you once again miss out on the PS5 today, you can at least take some solace in the new PlayStation Store sale, which discounts a variety of PS4 and PS5 games to less than $20.

The PS5 is available worldwide for $400 and $500, depending on what model you're in for. Unfortunately, right now, it's still extremely hard to get and it doesn't look like this will change anytime soon.

