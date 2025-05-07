5 Best Drop Locations In Fortnite: Chapter 6, Season 3

Ready your lightsabers and pick a side, Fortnite: Chapter 6, Season 3 has crash-landed into a full-on Star Wars crossover, and the map is stacked with outposts and hidden loot spots. If you’re Team Resistance or feel like joining the dark side just for the gear, knowing where to land is half the battle.

We’ve scouted the galaxy to bring you the best drop spots, from X-Wing hideouts to snowy First Order strongholds. Think of us as your galactic GPS, minus the droid voice. This is the drop guide you’re looking for.

Resistance Base

Say goodbye to Whiffy Wharf and hello to the Resistance Base. Nestled under thick tree cover in the far northwest, this place is perfect if you’re looking to get the Star Wars atmosphere while still grabbing great loot.

You’ll find the iconic Poe Dameron patrolling the area, and if you’re lucky, you might even spot the X-Wing parked nearby, and yes, you can fly it. The base offers solid cover, a surprising amount of high-tier chests, and some serious rebel vibes. It’s a great spot for duos or solo players who like to rotate in late but stacked. Just keep an eye out: where there’s Resistance, the First Order might not be far behind. The loot is strong with this one.

First Order Base

Talk about a power drop. The First Order Base has landed where Demon’s Dojo once stood, and it’s got Empire energy all over it. Located in the snowy biome of the northeast, this spot is heavy on the loot and the lore.

You’ll run into references to the Empire at every corner, and if you’re up for a fight, Captain Phasma is here as a boss. She’s no pushover, but defeating her gets you elite-level gear. Want to really feel like a Sith? Hop into the Tie Fighter nearby and take to the skies. Pro tip: bring your squad. This place is popular, and fights can kick off fast. This base doesn’t do warm welcomes.

Outpost Enclave

Welcome to the Outpost Enclave, where the desert heat meets droid-filled cool. This spot is like Mos Eisley had a baby with a Fortnite POI. Found in the southeast of the map, it’s a bustling spaceport complete with a cantina, scattered droids, and loads of mid-to-high tier loot.

There’s enough open space to make rotations easy, but enough cover for tactical plays. It’s also a good choice if you want some Star Wars flavor without immediately diving into boss fights. Plus, who doesn’t want to have a shootout outside a Cantina? Ideal for duos or trios looking for an atmospheric start that can still set you up for the win. Though, watch your back, this place gets spicier than a Womp rat stew.

Vader Samurai’s Solitude

If you’re looking for a place that screams dark side, Vader Samurai’s Solitude is your must-drop. Replacing Shogun’s Solitude, this unique mashup of samurai aesthetics and Sith vibes is located in the map’s southwest corner. It’s moody, menacing, and filled with powerful loot.

The highlight? Darth Vader himself. You underestimate his power. He’s here, and he’s not messing around. Defeating him is no easy task, but if you succeed, you’ll walk away with some of the best gear in the game. Expect tight, intense fights, but if you manage to survive, the solitude part really kicks in. It’s a great late-game rotation point with tons of vertical play. Just… don’t underestimate the high ground.

Secret Mountain Cave

This one’s for the explorers. Just southeast of Brutal Boxcars, you’ll stumble upon a crashed aircraft surrounded by old artillery up in the mountains. Looks like set dressing, right? Wrong. Interact with the wreckage and prepare to be wowed. The ship explodes and opens up a hidden cave nearby.

Inside, you’ll find mid-tier loot. It’s not the best loot spot on paper, but it’s a fun, low-key drop if you’re not feeling the hot zones. Perfect for solo players or squads wanting to start slow. Plus, who doesn’t love triggering a cinematic explosion first thing in a match? May not win you the game, but it’ll definitely win you some style points because the real prize is blowing stuff up.