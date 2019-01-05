‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’ Comes to Life With This Haunting Cosplay

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was immediately met with high praise for its unique story, beautiful graphics, stunning audio tracks, and how it handled delicate matters of mental health. The protagonist was unforgettable and the game as a whole is a treasure among its genre. It’s because of that inspirational narrative that the protagonist has become a beloved entry into the cosplay community, and we’ve just seen one of the best ones out there and can’t get over the stunning detail!

The cosplayer in question is Elena Samko and you may recognize her from our previous “Lusty Argonian” cosplay feature from the Elder Scrolls franchise. This time, the talented cosplayer is taking on Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Sacrifice and honestly – it’s breathtaking:

For those that may not have explored everything Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice as to offer:

“From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry,comes a warrior’s brutal journey into myth and madness.

Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover. Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua’s mind.”

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam users.