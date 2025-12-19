Best Indie Game Nominee Is Coming to Mobile in 2026 (& Getting Its Biggest DLC Yet)

These days, more and more games are getting ported to mobile. After all, most of us have a smartphone with us at all times, and that makes it a great place to store a favorite game or two. From mobile-only titles like Pokemon Go to indie ports like Stardew Valley, there are plenty of great games to play on your phone. And next year, we’re about to get another popular game ported to mobile. 2023 Best Indie Game nominee Dave the Diver has just dropped a ship full of new info on fans, including its upcoming release on mobile.

Earlier this year, Dave the Diver shadow dropped on Xbox, and many of us (myself included) said, “now it’s on every platform.” But apparently, Mintrocket had other plans, because mobile devices are the game’s true final frontier. In a massive dev vlog video, the developer shared more insight on the massive upcoming In the Jungle DLC, along with the first reveal of the game’s upcoming mobile version. If you’re a fan of the Bancho Sushi crew, next year is going to be an exciting one for new content and new ways to play Dave the Diver.

Dave the Diver To Bring the Blue Hole to Your Phone in 2026

Image courtesy of MINTROCKET

Dave the Diver is shaping up to be the next pixel art game everyone owns on multiple platforms. In the “Dev Dive” vlog, Mintrocket revealed that Dave’s next expedition will bring him to mobile platforms. And it’s not just going to be a straightforward port, either. The developer is working with their partners to ensure that Dave the Diver is “fully optimized and redesigned to perform seamlessly on mobile.”

So while the game will bring the classic goodness of Dave the Diver to mobile, it will look a bit different from the PC and console versions. For instance, you’ll be able to tilt your phone to pour tea, and I’m guessing use the touchscreen for a few things, too. Given my personal obsession with unlocking every sushi recipe on the menu, I am looking forward to seeing what’s in store with the mobile release of Dave the Diver.

There is no exact release date for the mobile version, but it’s expected to arrive first in China, then globally sometime in 2026. And that’s not all we’re getting from Dave and the Bancho Sushi crew next year, because there’s still the massive In the Jungle DLC to look forward to.

In the Jungle DLC Adds 10+ Hours of New Content, Including On-Land Gameplay

Image courtesy of Mintrocket

Mintrocket has been teasing the In the Jungle DLC for a while now. Originally slated for 2025, this DLC wound up being a bigger catch than expected. So, it’s taking the devs a little longer to make sure it’s ready to serve up to fans. However, the DLC is expected in early 2026, and we just got another look at what it will add to Dave the Diver.

The In the Jungle DLC is bringing around 10 hours of new gameplay content to Dave the Diver. That makes it the biggest story DLC yet, and it’s bringing new mechanics and systems along with more story. Dave and friends will head to the jungle village of Utara, where Dave will dive into a freshwater lake to gather fruit and other resources. That lake will have new aquatic life to catch and new tools to unlock for the job.

The village will introduce a ton of new characters and a brand-new restaurant, Bancho Grill. In this new restaurant, gameplay will be expanded to include multiple areas where Dave will serve customers, including his new friends from the village. Gameplay will be expanded to include new mini-games and even adventures in the jungle itself (yes, on land adventures in Dave the Diver!)

In the Jungle is set to release in early 2026. Its exact price isn’t yet confirmed, with this info likely to be revealed alongside the actual release date.

Are you excited to play Dave the Diver on mobile? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!