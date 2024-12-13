New Dave the Diver: In the Jungle DLC Announced

Pixel art indie game Dave the Diver has become a scuba diving by day, sushi serving by night sensation since its 2023 release. Naturally, that means plenty of new content including the introduction of Godzilla as well as a crossover with fellow indie delights like Dredge and Balatro. Now, this year’s big Mint Rocket announcement at The Game Awards is yet another new Dave the Diver DLC.

Dave the Diver recently celebrated selling over 5 million copies worldwide, and his new DLC announcement proves that Mint Rocket isn’t moving on from the Blue Hole just yet. Or at least, they’re not moving on from the Dave the Diver crew, who may be headed for new waters.

The new DLC is called In the Jungle and will take the Bancho Sushi team to new climates, where there will almost certainly be new fish to catch. The trailer shows Dave, Bancho, and the crew getting packed for what looks to be an intense jungle excursion. On the way, Dave waves hello to some familiar dolphin friends, but it’s looking like gamers will be angling somewhere other than The Blue Hole this time around.

Dave the diver: In the jungle trailer

The trailer is mostly vibes without much of a reveal in the way of what we can expect for new content, but it’s likely the DLC will continue the tradition of fishing by day, serving sushi by night. Whether we’ll open an all new sushi restaurant or bring jungle hauls back to the original Bancho Sushi remains to be seen.

Dave the Diver: In the Jungle is set to release in “Late 2025,” which means there is still a little bit of a wait for new fish and sushi recipes to serve up at Bancho Sushi. Platforms have not been confirmed, but it’s likely In the Jungle will release on PC via Steam and for Nintendo Switch.