One of 2023’s Best Games Just Shadow Dropped On Xbox (And It’s Getting New DLC)

Sometimes, the most unexpected combinations make for the best games. That’s the case with one of 2023’s breakout hits, which combines action-adventure RPG elements with restaurant management. I am, of course, talking about Mintrocket’s Dave the Diver, which impressed Steam gamers to the tune of an Overwhelmingly Positive rating when it launched in June 2023. Since that initial PC release, Dave the Diver swam over to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles, leaving only Xbox gamers behind. But now, that’s finally about to change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the Xbox Partner Showcase on November 20th, Mintrocket shared some big Dave the Diver news. The beloved restaurant management slash fishing sim is finally available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, starting today! Xbox gamers can now download Dave the Diver, with all prior DLC available right at launch. And that’s not all. Today’s announcement also included a new look at the next DLC, In the Jungle, which is set to arrive early next year.

Dave the Diver Arrives on Xbox Alongside New DLC Trailer

Image courtesy of Mintrocket

Since it first arrived in early access in 2022, Dave the Diver has received critical acclaim for its unique blend of gameplay mechanics. The “adventure by day, restaurant sim by night” blend is a formula that works, earning it a place among the highest-rated games in 2023. With new DLC and free updates, Dave the Diver has gotten even better over the years. And now, it’s about to reach a whole new audience.

During today’s Xbox Partner Showcase, a new animated trailer shows Dave himself enjoying some gaming time on a ROG Xbox Ally. This, of course, is Mintrocket’s way of telling us that Dave the Diver is finally available on Xbox consoles. After waiting years longer than other platforms, Xbox gamers don’t have to wait a moment longer – Dave the Diver is available in the Xbox store today.

The trailer offers a quick reminder of the deep-sea adventure that awaits in this beloved RPG slash restaurant sim. But that’s not all. For gamers on all platforms, the announcement packs in something special. Previously announced back in December 2024, Mintrocket has revealed a new look at the game’s next DLC, In the Jungle. You can get a look at the expansion preview in the trailer below:

Play video

This latest look at the DLC gives a better preview of what’s in store for Dave and the Bancho sushi crew in their next big adventure. Dave will be exploring a whole new environment, which will no doubt offer new challenges and new recipes for Bancho Sushi. The DLC still doesn’t have a specific release date, but we now know that it’s headed our way in “early 2026.” With any luck, this expansion will help fill the relatively empty game release calendar of January and February 2026.

Dave the Diver is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and now Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The base game costs $19.99. Prices for DLC vary, from free packs like the Dredge and Godzilla crossovers to paid expansions such as the Ichiban’s Holiday DLC.

Will you be playing Dave the Diver now that it’s on Xbox? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!