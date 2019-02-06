This ‘Overwatch’ B.O.B Cosplay Is Definitely Doing “Something”

The team behind Overwatch unveiled their newest hero during BlizzCon 2018 and though players instantly fell in love with Ashe, let’s be real – it was the mustache’d robot B.O.B that stole the show. One fan took that mustachio’d love to a whole new level with this awesome cosplay of the hero we truly deserve.
View this post on Instagram
Play of the Game 《《O v e r w a t c h》》 Haven’t posted in a hot minute but luckily thanks to @extrnalzdmike you get more brilliant B.O.B. content 😎😎 Give him a follow, dude works hard and definitely deserves your attention! – – – #Cosplay #cosplayer #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #AsheAndBob #AsheCosplay #BobCosplay #AsheMain #BobMain #ala #cosplayphotography #photography #animelosangeles #ala2019
Chris, the cosplayer that goes by ‘BrokenBladeWorkshop’, definitely has an incredible portfolio and a very noticeable love for Blizzard’s shooter. From Hanzo, to Ashe’s compadre, he’s got the looks down pat:
Videos by ComicBook.com
View this post on Instagram
Her ultimate is ready, are you? 《《Overwatch》》 Hey do me a favor and follow @extrnalzdmike because my god I’m loving all these shots I’m getting back from him! Like seriously his work is nothing less than fantastic, seriously ya’ll, go schedule a shoot with him 👀👀 – – – #Cosplay #cosplayer #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #AsheAndBob #AsheCosplay #BobCosplay #AsheMain #BobMain #ala #animelosangeles #ala2019
View this post on Instagram
doing.something.avi 《《Overwatch》》 I’m getting more photos back and just look at this one by @extrnalzdmike ! I’m super happy to have met the guy because these photos you’re gonna see are F I R E 🔥🔥🔥🔥 – – – #Cosplay #cosplayer #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #AsheAndBob #AsheCosplay #BobCosplay #AsheMain #BobMain #ala #animelosangeles #ala2019
View this post on Instagram
Partners In Crime, Always 《Overwatch》 Finally home from my very first ALA and it was a roaring success. I met new peeps and hung out with dear old ones. Like my lass here @honeyprisms ! She makes such a perfect Ashe and I’m really REALLY excited to see her as Ashe in the future! And these photos were taken by my beautiful partner @413am who is also a talented photographer! Go follow them both! . . . #Cosplay #cosplayer #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #AsheAndBob #AsheCosplay #BobCosplay
View this post on Instagram
ALA AIN’T READY FOR THIS HANDSOME YOUNG METAL MAN TO CAP THE POINT, WE LEAVE TOMORROW I’LL CATCH YOU THERE FAM YEEHAW KICKASS PHOTO FROM @the_cynikal – – – #cosplay #cosplayer #gaming #Overwatch #OverwatchCosplay #Blizzcon #Blizzard #Blizzcon2018 #Ashe #AsheAndBob #Bobcosplay #SacAnime #SacAnime2019
View this post on Instagram
B.O.B., DO SOMETHIN’ [ [O V E R W A T C H ] ] Only 2 days until I leave for ALA and I have a 2 whole ass commissions to finish please pray for me. Also good morning! Photo by @the_cynikal – – – #cosplay #cosplayer #gaming #Overwatch #OverwatchCosplay #Blizzcon #Blizzard #Blizzcon2018 #Ashe #AsheAndBob #Bobcosplay #SacAnime #SacAnime2019
B.O.B has been an incredible addition to the game since he first made his grand debut during BlizzCon 2018. We even had a chance to sit down with Overwatch lead writer Michael Chu during the celebration to talk about B.O.B following the immediate fan reaction towards the latest addition. Chu mentioned that they had been tinkering with his idea for awhile but it quickly became apparent that he needed to be in the game in a more official capacity the longer the team deliberated about him.
Chu mentioned that B.O.B quickly became “an essential part of the fantasy of the character” and because of that, the creative team went “above and beyond” to make him a doable reality for the FPS experience.
It was important to make him stand on his own though and not just be a random addition, which makes his purpose as Ashe’s Ultimate attack even better. The best part is though he is part of another hero, he easily has his own personality and offers something special to each match.
You can read more about the inspiration behind her and B.O.B with our previous coverage right here. As for the game itself, Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.
Thoughts on B.O.B and this glorious cosplay? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!