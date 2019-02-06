This ‘Overwatch’ B.O.B Cosplay Is Definitely Doing “Something”

The team behind Overwatch unveiled their newest hero during BlizzCon 2018 and though players instantly fell in love with Ashe, let’s be real – it was the mustache’d robot B.O.B that stole the show. One fan took that mustachio’d love to a whole new level with this awesome cosplay of the hero we truly deserve.

Chris, the cosplayer that goes by ‘BrokenBladeWorkshop’, definitely has an incredible portfolio and a very noticeable love for Blizzard’s shooter. From Hanzo, to Ashe’s compadre, he’s got the looks down pat:

B.O.B has been an incredible addition to the game since he first made his grand debut during BlizzCon 2018. We even had a chance to sit down with Overwatch lead writer Michael Chu during the celebration to talk about B.O.B following the immediate fan reaction towards the latest addition. Chu mentioned that they had been tinkering with his idea for awhile but it quickly became apparent that he needed to be in the game in a more official capacity the longer the team deliberated about him.

Chu mentioned that B.O.B quickly became “an essential part of the fantasy of the character” and because of that, the creative team went “above and beyond” to make him a doable reality for the FPS experience.

It was important to make him stand on his own though and not just be a random addition, which makes his purpose as Ashe’s Ultimate attack even better. The best part is though he is part of another hero, he easily has his own personality and offers something special to each match.

You can read more about the inspiration behind her and B.O.B with our previous coverage right here. As for the game itself, Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on B.O.B and this glorious cosplay?