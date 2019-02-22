This ‘Overwatch’ Mei Cosplay Photoshoot Is As Adorable As It Is A-MEI-zing

“Freeze, don’t move!” Now Mei mains from Blizzard’s hit shooter Overwatch can treasure the deceptively adorable hero in a new way with this incredible cosplay that brings the character to life in stunning detail!
View this post on Instagram
Sorry for all the posts guys. this happens when im at a con 😅 Ill slow down on your feed soon! Wanted to share this side by side. Im really proud of this cosplay considering i stayed up the last three nights in a row to do a lot of important touches. Also its the first one Ive made from scratch on my own!! (no bought leggings like I did with my classic Mei 😁Phew) Also, #animemilwaukee2019 was a blast! – Swipe for a funny Junkrat/Mei video. (I made him say that haha). Junkrat is @spikes_branded_props – – – – – #mei #meicosplay #meicosplayer #overwatchcosplayer #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #cosplay #meiisbae #meilingzhou #overwatchships #jamisonfawkes #junkratoverwatch #meioverwatchcosplay #meioverwatch #overwatchmei #overwatchmeihem #junkratcosplay #meihem #cosplayvscharacter #charactervscosplay #firefightermei #rescuemei #amke2019 #amke #animemilwaukee
The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Naetori’ and she has probably one of the most adorable cosplay portfolios I have ever seen. From Super Smash Bros. takes, to her spot-on Mei from Overwatch, this girl has got some major talent while sticking true to her fandom roots!
View this post on Instagram
here she is! not 100% done but i did what i could #firefightermei – – – – #mei #meicosplay #meicosplayer #overwatchcosplayer #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #cosplay #freezedontmove #meiisbae #meilingzhou #blizzardcosplay #freezedontmove #blizzardcosplayer #meioverwatchcosplay #meioverwatch #overwatchmei #overwatchphotoshoot #overwatch #animemilwaukee2019 #rescuemei #animemilwaukee
View this post on Instagram
Awesome photo captured by @erikjawsphoto at #animemilwaukee ! So happy I was able to run into some amazing photographers for my first showing of Firefighter Mei 😍 Thanks for the great photo. – Caution Junkrat: @spikes_branded_props – – – – #mei #meicosplay #meicosplayer #overwatchcosplayer #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #cosplay #meiisbae #meilingzhou #blizzardcosplay #blizzardcosplayer #meioverwatchcosplay #meioverwatch #overwatchmei #overwatch #animemilwaukee2019 #rescuemei #amke2019 #cautionjunkrat #jamisonfawkes #junkratcosplay #firefightermei #overwatchskins
View this post on Instagram
“Aw why so cold? Can’t we just stay like this forever..? 😀” 💕 Happy Valentines day! From Mei – 📸: @spikes_branded_props – – – – #mei #meicosplay #meicosplayer #overwatchcosplayer #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #cosplay #freezedontmove #meiisbae #meilingzhou #classicskin #blizzardcosplay #freezedontmove #blizzardcosplayer #meioverwatchcosplay #meioverwatch #overwatchmei #overwatchphotoshoot #overwatch
View this post on Instagram
Mei taking in some warm sunlight. ☀️ – So happy it’s gonna be warmer this weekend. I can get some serious sanding done on my cosplay without making a mess in my room 💙 – 📸: @spikes_branded_props – – – – #cosplayers #mei #meicosplay #meicosplayer #overwatchcosplayer #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #cosplay #freezedontmove #meiisbae #meilingzhou #classicskin #blizzardcosplay #freezedontmove #blizzardcosplayer #meioverwatchcosplay #meioverwatch #overwatchmei #overwatchphotoshoot #overwatch #ohayocon2019 #ohayocon
View this post on Instagram
Sprayyyy 😇 – (update: Started on Firefighter Mei helmet and the coat is almost done! Also picked up the fabric for the pants and the foam for her shin guards. It’s happenin. Check my firefighter highlights for updates❤️) – 📸: @spikes_branded_props – – – – #cosplayers #mei #meicosplay #meicosplayer #overwatchcosplayer #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #cosplay #freezedontmove #meiisbae #meilingzhou #classicskin #videogamecosplay #blizzardcosplay #blizzardentertainment #freezedontmove #blizzardcosplayer #meioverwatchcosplay #meioverwatch #overwatchmei #overwatchphotoshoot #meispray
For more about this hero and her snowball companion:
“She was assigned to the program’s monitoring station at Watchpoint: Antarctica when disaster struck: a sudden, catastrophic polar storm battered the installation and cut it off from the outside world, leaving the facility damaged and the scientists stranded. As their supplies dwindled, they entered cryostasis in a last-ditch effort to survive until a rescue attempt could be made.
But that rescue never came. It was years later when the team’s cryogenics chamber was finally discovered. Mei, still in hibernation, was the only survivor. The world Mei awoke to had gone through considerable changes: Overwatch was no more, the serious climate issues had worsened, and none of the eco-Watchpoints were in operation. Any clues that they had uncovered were lost.”
“Mei has decided to continue her work on her own. Equipped with a portable version of her climate-manipulation technology, she travels around the world, hoping to re-establish the eco-network and track down the causes of the threats to the planet’s ecosystem.”
