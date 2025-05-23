5 Best Spacefaring Sci-Fi Games to Play in 2025

Space. It is the final frontier. Where humanity can reach out to the stars and explore alien worlds. The wonder and the imagination of life and what civilization looks like across planets, different and not so different from our own. Alas, those worlds and civilizations remain only science fiction to us currently, but in the space of video games, there are so many different games that challenge our view on the universe and offer a look at what might be out there.

For those who want to venture forth, out amongst the stars, here is a list of the five best space-centric sci-fi games to play in 2025 that will take you out amongst the stars and to alien planets.

5) No Man’s Sky

While the legacy of No Man’s Sky might forever be haunted by the original debut, the developer, Hello Games, made a monumental amount of effort to bring the game up to the expectations promised in its marketing and to meet player expectations. No Man’s Sky has received over thirty major updates since launching back in 2016, with its most recent update, Relics, released in March 2025.

While the gameplay at launch boasted the ability to play over 18 quintillion planets, the features and mechanics across each planet became redundant over time. However, with each major update, the role of the player and multiplayer expanded. These updates included features like expansion of the game’s narrative, the ability to share bases, and expansion of the biomes and the flora and fauna. The most recent update with Relics expanded upon the fossil and relic system. Overall, a lot of love went into No Man’s Sky and has received continuous support in a post-launch environment.

4) Star Wars: Battlefront 2

It’s a great time for Star Wars and an even better time to hop into Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Despite Battlefront 2 being nearly eight years since its original release, right now, popularity is spiking on Steam and is growing across the other platforms too. This surge in popularity perhaps lends towards several updates on behalf of the Star Wars franchise, such as the new Fortnite season called Galactic Battle. Or that Andor Season 2 has been wildly popular amongst Star Wars fans, which has a bleed-over effect for the Star Wars games like Battlefront 2.

At the launch of Star Wars: Battlefront 2, there was a ton of consumer backlash from EA’s inclusion of loot boxes and requiring a massive amount of player hours to unlock gear and characters that most would expect to be part of the launch of the game. Those issues were updated and fixed, making Battlefront 2 far more playable. With the resurgence of players in Battlefront 2, several game modes that were inaccessible due to limited player count are now thriving again. Perhaps with the resurgence of players with Star Wars: Battlefront 2, this will breathe hope into a sequel for Star Wars: Battlefront 3.

3) The Outer Worlds

It’s not the best choice, it’s the Spacer’s Choice. If you are looking for Fallout but in space, look no further than The Outer Worlds, which is made by the studio behind the mega-fan hit Fallout: New Vegas. Obsidian Entertainment launched this brand-new IP in 2019 with the ability to travel between distant planets in the Halcyon system. The planets in this star system were colonized by megacorporations that prioritize profit over the quality of their products and how they impact consumers.

The Outer Worlds offers a wide variety in freedom of choice, character development, and comical game writing that centers around satirical corporate humor, given that corporations are the central antagonists. The planets and the environments are beautifully crafted, and unique from each other, so questing between the different worlds is a visual refresh each and every time. And sometime in 2025, The Outer Worlds 2 is expected to launch, expanding on this in-game universe even more.

2) Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

The universe is a beautiful place, but sometimes it is also a violent, gory, and bloody place. That is especially true in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 when questing to expunge relentless hordes of Tyranid swarms, insectoids hellbent on consuming all forms of biomatter. Space Marine 2 picks up the story from the previous Space Marine, and continues the narrative of Ultramarine Lieutenant Titus, but offers meaningful 3-person co-op to tackle the campaign with friends.

Sometimes, exploration of the galaxy is devastating, and the weaponry in Warhammer 40,000 lives up to that devastation when tackling the Tyranid swarms. Saber Interactive recently released the Trygon update in April 2025. This update saw the release of an additional weapon, a new PvE mission, and a host of QOL improvements in support of the game in post-release.

1) Outer Wilds

Bringing beauty to the universe and resolving existential crises within the wonder of Outer Wilds. This 2019 indie gem places you in a 22-minute time loop before the sun goes supernova. And before the sun hits supernova, explore, forge your path, and solve puzzles that recapture that childlike sense of wonderment at the universe around you. After the sun goes supernova, the system is destroyed, and you begin again along the 22-minute time loop.

Outer Wilds is a critical success, and for the important reason that it brings the player back to a place where the journey in itself is the reward. Where each step, each puzzle solved, and each moment of additional clarity is such an exceptionally worthwhile, but hard-earned reward. When paired with the right art style, the entire experience is exceptionally memorable.