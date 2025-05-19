Star Wars Battlefront 2 Sees Massive Surge in Players Following Andor Finale

Star Wars Battlefront 2 appears to be making a strong comeback eight years after its release. Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises on the planet, but it has been a bit rocky since the Disney acquisition back in 2012. Disney has been trying to find the right direction for the beloved sci-fi series for over a decade and it led to some messy movies, a mixed bag of TV shows on Disney+, and a head-spinning amount of video game announcements. Shortly after that deal was struck, it was announced that EA would be the sole publisher of AAA console Star Wars games for about a decade and the first order of business was rebooting Battlefront with Battlefield developer DICE.

The first game was decent, but it was clear they needed a bit more time to execute all of their ideas. Although Star Wars Battlefront 2 launched to a lot of controversy due to its loot box chaos, the game itself was incredibly strong and well-supported for a number of years, bringing in all eras of Star Wars from the original trilogy to the prequels and sequel trilogy. It was a great package, but DICE moved on to make more Battlefield and unfortunately, there hasn’t been a Star Wars Battlefront 3. However, it seems like fans are pretty satisfied with the second game and are still flocking to it.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Player Counts Rise After Andor Finale

star wars: battlefront 2

Following the finale of Andor and the recent celebration of May the 4th, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is booming. The game just had its highest peak concurrent player count on Steam since the game was released on the platform in 2020. Over the weekend, almost 8,000 players were playing the game on Steam and it was the 22nd most played game on Xbox ahead of Destiny 2. It’s likely a lot of PlayStation players are also joining in on the fun as well. Star Wars Battlefront 2 has had a feverish following for years and still gets a lot of play on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram despite the fact EA hasn’t supported the game in five years.

However, Star Wars remains ever present in our culture and it seems like it’s just unshakable. Andor‘s second season was a smash hit for Star Wars fans, Fortnite has no shortage of Star Wars content including the brand new AI Darth Vader, and so on. It’s easy to see why fans would be drawn to playing another Star Wars game, especially since Battlefront 2 is really the only game in its genre. A lot of other Star Wars games are LEGO games or single-player games, but Battlefront 2 has large scale multiplayer battles with iconic characters which scratches a special kind of itch.

Of course, this has only fueled demands for a Star Wars Battlefront 3, though it seems like that is far off. DICE has to finish making Battlefield 6 which is due out sometime in the next year and they’ll still have to support the game for a while. Perhaps there’s a chance that they return to Star Wars after making more Battlefield games for nearly a decade, but only time will tell. The original Star Wars Battlefront series also has a canceled third game which was apparently almost completely finished and ready to go, but the plug still got pulled on it.

