Best-Selling Star Wars Games Revealed in New Stats

Star Wars gaming continues to provide not only new stories tucked into a corner of the galaxy far, far away, it also allows players to dive into central pieces of the larger puzzle – from fighting on the frontlines in the Battlefront franchise to surviving Order 66 in the boots of a young Cal Kestis. It’s for this reason that Star Wars game releases continue to gain popularity and release with increased frequency in recent years, and titles released or re-released within the last decade take the top spots in a ranking of the best-selling Star Wars games. This information comes via a new report from the Executive Director & Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana, Mat Piscatella, who shared the information online.

Per Piscatella’s post on X (formerly Twitter), this ranking of the top ten best-selling Star Wars games is based on data in the United States and compares the games by lifetime dollar sales, using January 1995 through May 2024 as the timeframe. The ranking follows:

Star Wars: Battlefront (2015) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2017) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2005) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy LEGO Star Wars

The Battlefront and LEGO Star Wars entries taking up the majority of the list – an overwhelming 70% – is hardly surprising considering they’re the games that consistently build excitement upon each new release or announcement. The LEGO Star Wars games specifically also make for great family fun, and the multiplayer nature of the Battlefront games combined with the fact they’re a Star Wars multiplayer just as naturally drives interest – and therefore sales – in the games. Seeing such a solid presence in this ranking makes the reported decision to abandon development on Battlefront 3 even more baffling, though the shift aligns with publisher EA’s shift in focus to the single-player Star Wars Jedi games, which are also present in the ranking – though the series’ sequel, Survivor, currently ranks six positions behind its predecessor.

As of now it’s unknown if Respawn Entertainment will develop a third Star Wars Jedi game, though there have been plenty of indicators this year already that a third entry into Cal Kestis’ story is likely. Outside of that, EA will face some competition in the Star Wars gaming space soon as Ubisoft’s open world Star Wars Outlaws releases next month on August 30th.