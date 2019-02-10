‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Cosplay Brings Spider-Gwen Into Our Reality

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse pretty much shook the Marvel fandom to the core with how incredible it was, including their take on our beloved Spider-Gwen. With murmurs of a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games on the horizon, to say we’ve got Spidey on the brain would be a massive understatement. Luckily, we have awesome cosplay to tide us over.

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Shirogane_Sama’ on Instagram and her work is beyond incredible. She’s no stranger to putting her own spin on fan favorites, and she even has a few League of Legends creations in there.

But for now, back to Spider-Gwen with photography by ‘Ovsyan.ph’:

View this post on Instagram Gwen by @shirogane_sama #spiderman #cosplay #gwenstacy #spidergwencosplay A post shared by Артём Овсянников (@ovsyan.ph) on Jan 26, 2019 at 3:39pm PST

If Insomniac Games decided to take some influence of Into the Spider-Verse into their next game, I’m personally hoping for a Gwen Stacy appearance and if it’s done in this same fashion? Wouldn’t be mad at it one bit.

