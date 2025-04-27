Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Have Just a Few Days to Claim Free Moonstones

Moonstones are a hot commodity in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While the game offers multiple ways to get them for free, there are a lot of enticing things to spend them on, from the paid Star Path tier, to new content in the Premium Shop. If you’re a Disney Dreamlight Valley player that could use a little extra in your in-game wallet, you’ll be happy to know that developer Gameloft is giving all players 250 Moonstones completely free. The only catch is, the bonus is only available to claim through April 30th, so players have just a few days left to obtain them.

The free Moonstones are being given out as part of a celebration of Gameloft’s 25th anniversary. Players can access the freebie through a letter that is now available in the in-game mailbox. The letter’s subject is “25 Years of Gameloft Magic,” and includes a handful of other gifts. In addition to the 250 Moonstones, Disney Dreamlight Valley players will get 25 pieces of Birthday Cake, 2,500 Dreamlight, and 2,500 coins. That covers all of the game’s various forms of currency, while also giving players a food item that can be sold or consumed.

grab these free gifts in disney dreamlight valley while you can

These free Moonstones are arriving at a pretty convenient time! The Wonderland Whimsy update was recently released in the game, alongside a new Star Path inspired by Disney’s Alice in Wonderland. Alongside this update, Disney Dreamlight Valley saw the first content added based on the Star Wars franchise, including an R2-D2 companion, as well as a house option based on Naboo from the Star Wars prequels. It costs quite a few Moonstones to get the entirety of the Star Wars collection, so players that are saving up to buy them, or trying to refill their now-depleted supply should be happy to get this free bonus.

Following the Wonderland Whimsy update, the rest of 2025 is pretty hazy for Disney Dreamlight Valley. The next free update is set to be released in summer, which will coincide with the second half of this year’s paid DLC. The game’s roadmap seems to hint at plans for something regarding Peter Pan, but that’s just speculation until we get an official announcement. In the coming weeks, we’ll likely see a new roadmap offering hints for the game for the second half of 2025.

One thing Disney Dreamlight Valley players can count on this year is more content based on the Star Wars franchise. We know that players will be able to get Jedi robes for their player character, as well as a Lightsaber hand accessory. These items will likely arrive in time for Star Wars Day on May 4th. There have also been hints about Grogu joining the game, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Do you plan on snagging these free Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley? How do you feel about the game's paid elements?